A financial notice to improve issued to Newton Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency

Financial notice to improve Newton Academy Trust

PDF, 150KB, 11 pages

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Newton Academy Trust.

Published 21 May 2021