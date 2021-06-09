Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mrs Vanessa Summers

PDF, 242KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Vanessa Summers

Teacher reference number: 0255718

Teacher’s date of birth: 3 May 1980

Location teacher worked: Stoke-On-Trent, West Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 25 May 2021

Outcome type: prohibition

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Vanessa Summers, formerly employed in Stoke-On-Trent, West Midlands

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Official Statistics: Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak â€“ 23 March 2020 to 28 May 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 28 May 2021 and ea
Guidance: Local authority sector-led improvement programme: result of bidding process
Resources
How local authorities can request support from sector-led improvement
World Environment Day 2021 in Ashgabat: visit to Zehin Yoly education centre
Resources
On June 7, the Embassy representatives visited Zehin Yoly education ce

Published 9 June 2021