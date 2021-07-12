Summary
A joint consultation published by Ofqual and the Department for Education on VTQ arrangements for the academic year 2021 to 2022.
Consultation description
We know that there is a need for clarity on the approach to assessing and awarding qualifications in the academic year 2021 to 2022 in line with the government’s intention that exams and assessments will take place.
In this joint consultation we set out the arrangements for assessing and awarding vocational and technical qualifications (VTQs) and other general qualifications in the academic year 2021 to 2022. These proposals are made in the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has resulted in disruption to education during the current (2020 to 2021) and previous (2019 to 2020) academic years. Arrangements for GCSEs, AS and A levels are being consulted on in parallel.
In Part A of this consultation, the Department sets out its policy position and the scope of adaptations to assessments and qualifications that may be necessary to address the ongoing impact of the pandemic in the academic year 2021 to 2022. The Department is consulting on the equalities impacts of this policy.
In Part B of this consultation, Ofqual sets out the changes to its regulatory arrangements to implement the Department’s policy position, as set out in Part A of this consultation. Ofqual is consulting on the impact of changing the categorisation of qualifications in its regulatory framework and on minor updates to the drafting of that framework to reflect the context of the academic year 2021 to 2022. This will permit awarding organisations to continue to make adaptations to their qualifications and assessments.
Ofqual and the Department want to hear the views of students of all types of assessments and external exams, their employers, parents and carers, their teachers and trainers, college and school leaders and others who have an interest, including further and higher education providers.
Documents
Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational, technical and other general qualifications: 2021 to 2022
Vocational and technical qualifications contingency regulatory framework, COVID-19 Conditions and Requirements – draft for consultation
Vocational and technical qualifications contingency regulatory framework, COVID-19 Guidance - draft for consultation
