The British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the development of an online English language training package for ASEAN organisation staff.

Key Objectives

  • enhance understanding of the capacity within the ASEAN Secretariat organisation for soft skills needs particularly in the English Language
  • engage with various stakeholders (governments, regulators, businesses, multilaterals, civil societies etc.) to identify implementation gaps within the ASEAN Aspirations for Interconnected region by using English as the lingua franca in business
  • with an emphasis on English Language, promote the UK as the destination of choice for students, and promote other sub-sectors of the the UK Education offer including Higher Education. This will deliver an uplift in overseas students going to the UK to study from the ASEAN region particularly from emerging markets such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam
  • on the macro level, influence educational policy in target countries within the region; forging closer ties with high-level decision makers and promoting the British education system and professional qualifications as the natural choice for partner countries to achieve their educational goals and talent mobility within ASEAN

Assessment criteria

The EOI will be assessed against the following criteria:

  • alignment with the above-mentioned objectives, detailed in the Terms of Reference
  • outcomes achievable within the funding period (by end of March 2022)
  • clear project design
  • organisation’s safeguarding policies ensuring the protection of beneficiaries
  • feasibility of project delivery under current circumstances (COVID-19 restrictions)
  • overall value for money
  • delivery approach

How to submit EOI

Send your EOI using project proposal form above £10k (ODT, 73.9KB) and activity based budget template (ODS, 10.4KB) to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 11:59pm (UK time) on Wednesday 22 September 2021.

Please see the proposal guidance (ODT, 12.9KB) and the terms of reference of the project (ODT, 22.6KB) of the project.

