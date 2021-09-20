Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Colin Laughton

Teacher reference number: 9538764

Teacher’s date of birth: 28 October 1971

Location teacher worked: Tyne and Wear, north east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 9 September 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Colin Laughton, formerly employed in Tyne and Wear, north east England.

Teacher misconduct

