Letters from the Department for Education to Ofsted and ISI in relation to the inspection of independent schools and joint working.

Documents

Direction to Ofsted on monitoring of the independent inspectorates for independent schools in England

PDF, 171KB, 4 pages

Letter to the Independent Schools Inspectorate

PDF, 285KB, 6 pages

Ofsted Standard Inspection Cycle Letter

PDF, 138KB, 3 pages

Independent Schools Inspectorate Standard Inspection Cycle Letter

PDF, 137KB, 2 pages

Details

Advice on the approval of independent inspectorates is also available.

Published 2 March 2015
Last updated 1 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'ISI Standard Inspection Cycle Letter' and 'Ofsted Standard Inspection Cycle Letter'.

  2. Replaced the 'memorandum of understanding' document with revised direction to Ofsted on monitoring ISI as the only approved independent inspectorate.

  3. Removed letter to the School Inspection Service, which has ceased inspection of schools in England.

  4. Removed letter to the Bridge Schools Inspectorate, which closed on 30 September 2015.

  5. First published.

    Getting paid as a childcare provider
    Resources
    Student Finance England (SFE) have made it easier for childcare provid
    Registering a multi-building childrenâ€™s home
    Resources
    Guidance for providers on registering a childrenâ€™s home with Ofsted
    Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre branded inadequate by inspectors
    Resources
    Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre has been downgraded to inadequate by