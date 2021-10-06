Positive environments where children can flourish

A guide for inspectors about physical intervention and restrictions of liberty.

Inspectors should use this guidance to evaluate how providers, managers and carers create a positive environment where children can live and learn and where staff interact positively with children. This guidance applies to all social care inspections and to the inspection of schools.

Published 23 March 2018
Last updated 6 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Guidance updated to explain the importance of protecting and promoting children’s rights; recognise that restraint negatively impacts children’s mental health and well-being and highlight the importance of taking positive steps to understand children’s communication, and to identify triggers for and problem-solve difficult situations by taking positive steps to defuse situations. Includes information about how inspectors will explore the culture of the residential setting or school through an understanding of the role of leaders in overseeing staff practice and outcomes for children. Added links to guidance on managing restraints in secure training centres and under-18 young offender institutions and on reducing the need for restraint and restrictive intervention.

  2. First published.

