Student mobility must be protected after #Brexit

Details
NUS Scotland has called on the UK Government to meaningfully engage with the Scottish Government to protect student mobility, following a vote in the UK Parliament against the protection of the #ERASMUS+ project after Brexit. 

The condemnation comes after MPs failed to pass an amendment to the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill which would have protected UK involvement in the project.

NUS Scotland – Scotland’s national student organisation – has called on the UK Government to immediately engage with Scotland’s students on how they propose to protect student mobility, study and opportunity.

Proportionally, Scotland has the most students – from colleges and universities alike – taking part in the programme than any other UK nation. Between 2014 and 2018 there have been almost 14,000 participants in the scheme, and 844 projects, in Scotland.

Commenting, NUS Scotland President Liam McCabe:

“It is utterly shameful that the UK Government has failed to protect student access to the ERASMUS+ programme after Brexit. This is a reckless, short-sighted decision that will damage the often life changing opportunity that student mobility schemes bring.  

“Scotland has the most students taking part in Erasmus+ of any UK country. It offers students – especially the most disadvantaged students – social, cultural and educational opportunities that they may not be able to access otherwise.

“Scotland’s students must not pay the price for a damaging Brexit they overwhelmingly didn’t vote for. It is now imperative the UK Government engage with the Scottish Government – and more importantly Scotland’s students – to set out how they intend to protect student mobility and opportunity.”

