Impact Futures Group Expands Through Acquisition of Specialist Healthcare Sector Training Provider Caring for Care

Impact Futures Group (IFG), the UK’s leading training provider for the critical sectors of health, social care, childcare, early years, education and youth services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Caring for Care.

Caring for Care is a leading specialist provider of clinical and mandatory training to the UK’s healthcare sector. The business has built a strong reputation for quality, regulatory understanding and sector expertise, supporting employers to meet compliance requirements while developing skilled, confident care professionals.

This acquisition marks a significant step in the mission of Impact Futures Group to build the leading learning provider serving Britain’s critical care sectors. The addition of Caring for Care strengthens the Group’s healthcare proposition, complementing its existing apprenticeship, CPD and mandatory training offering.

It follows the Group’s recent strategic acquisitions, including Captiva Learning and ABM Training, as IFG continues to scale its presence through carefully selected, values aligned businesses.

The acquisition reinforces the Group’s commitment to delivering training that develops careers with heart and skills with purpose, from frontline roles through to senior leadership.

Simon Rouse, CEO of Impact Futures Group, said:

“Caring for Care is a business with a strong purpose and an excellent reputation as a provider of clinical and mandatory training to organisations in our core sectors,”

Simon continued:

“Their commitment to quality training and supporting care professionals aligns perfectly with our mission of Giving Britain the Skills to Care. This acquisition further strengthens IFG’s position as the leading training provider to Britain’s critical service sectors. By joining IFG, Caring for Care will continue to do what it does best, supported by the scale and investment of the Group.”

Rob Platt, Managing Director of Caring for Care, added:

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Impact Futures Group shared our values, ambition and commitment to the care sector,”

He continued:

“Joining the Group provides an exciting opportunity to build on our success, invest further in our people and broaden the impact of our training, while remaining true to our clients and learners.”

Impact Futures Group is backed by August Equity, one of the UK’s leading private equity investors. Together, they are building a new kind of learning group that puts people first, champions critical service sectors and delivers measurable commercial and social impact.

Celine Spencer of August Equity said:

“We are delighted to continue supporting Simon and the team as Impact Futures Group grows its platform with the acquisition of Caring for Care – a high quality business with strong sector credentials. The acquisition represents an important step in scaling the Group’s offering across its core sectors, deepening its position as a leading provider of CPD and mandatory training, which remains central to the long term growth strategy.”

Caring for Care is the latest addition to Impact Futures Group, joining tend, The Childcare Company, Captiva Learning, ABM Training and First Response First Aid (FRFA). Impact Futures Group was recently recognised by Best Companies as an outstanding place to work, ranking as the 6th best education services employer in the UK.