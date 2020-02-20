 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coleg Cambria Llysfasi and Aberystwyth University showcase new precision farming technology in Wales

Details
Hits: 71
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Precision Livestock Project welcomes farmers and further education students to IBERS.

Farmers and further education students from across Wales have visited IBERS (Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences) to learn about ongoing precision agriculture technology research at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi and Aberystwyth University.

These events were organised as part of the ‘PreciseAg’ (Precision livestock farming for a sustainable Welsh agricultural industry) project which is run by IBERS and Cambria with funding from HEFCW and support from Farming Connect.

The project is undertaking essential, early stage development, of technologies and models which will aid livestock production throughout the UK and beyond.

The Precise Ag initiative began in 2018 and is focusing on factors affecting on-farm productivity. These include, improving parasite control strategies; developing technologies to assist in early prediction of lambing and the risk of associated complications; using tools to assess individual dairy cow feed intake; and using sensors to assess health in young dairy calves.

Open days were hosted by the project at Aberystwyth University’s Gogerddan Farm and Llysfasi farm to demonstrate and discuss how Precision Agriculture Technology can aid farmers to manage their farms and improve animal husbandry and welfare. The day included presentations from IBERS research staff who discussed different aspects of the PreciseAg project and the developments happening on University Farms.

Land-Based further education college students from across Wales were also welcomed to IBERS for a two-day Precision Livestock Farming taster course. Students from Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Glynllifon, Coleg Gwent, Newtown College, and Coleg Sir Gar attended.

During the event, students got a chance to learn about Precision Livestock Farming research, including demonstrations of precision agriculture technology such as using accelerometers and GPS to monitor and manage livestock health and were given a chance to process and analyse data from these technologies. Students also got a taste of laboratory molecular work aiming to map Liver Fluke infection risk areas in fields, and had a chance to tour the University Farms with particular focus on recent investments in precision livestock technologies.

Dr Hefin Williams, who is the Agriculture degree scheme coordinator at IBERS, and leads the PreciseAg team said: "These events were a crucial opportunity for us to share some of the findings from our Precision Livestock Agriculture project to the farming industry. We believe that Precision Technologies will play a crucial role in allowing agriculture to adapt to many challenges in the future and we are working hard to make sure that farmers are aware of the technologies’ capabilities."

Advertisement

Mya-Rose Craig becomes youngest Briton to be awarded honorary degree
Sector News
Mya-Rose Craig, from Compton Martin near Bristol, was honoured by the
Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships
Sector News
Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your care
Free Coronavirus course launched by Imperial College London and Coursera
Sector News
@imperialcollege has launched a free online course on @coursera explai

Iain Clarke, Head of Llysfasi, said: "Our partnership with Aberystwyth University has been a joined up approach in delivering scientific research and science onto farm, a crucial component supporting the Agricultural industry. Our role as a college is to engage with key projects and partnerships to ensure that our students and the Agricultural industry in Wales and further afield are benefiting from the latest precision technologies, expertise and adaption of science to ensure they are equipped for the many challenges facing the future."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Royal Honour for London South East Colleges
Sector News
London South East Colleges was today presented with a Queen’s Annive
Cranfield University collects highest UK honour for its 'flying classroom'
Sector News
@CranfieldUni visited Buckingham Palace today (Thursday) to receive it
Charity founder recognised for his work with homeless community
Sector News
In 2019, a report from Shelter estimated that around 280,000 people in
Mya-Rose Craig becomes youngest Briton to be awarded honorary degree
Sector News
Mya-Rose Craig, from Compton Martin near Bristol, was honoured by the
Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships
Sector News
Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your care
Free Coronavirus course launched by Imperial College London and Coursera
Sector News
@imperialcollege has launched a free online course on @coursera explai
OFSTED ‘Good’ rating for Access Training once again
Sector News
@accesstraining is pleased to announce that it has, for a third consec
Which cities & industries with the WORST work-life balance?
Sector News
According to new report by @TakePayments, Recruitment and HR professio
Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Adam Howarth returns to his Barnsley College roots to record new single
Sector News
@TheVoiceUK Adam returns to his @BarnsleyCollege roots Former Barnsley
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work
Sector News
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work say the Careers &

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page