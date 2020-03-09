Every year tens of thousands of people take a NEBOSH qualification to support their career aspirations

@NEBOSHtweets New health and safety career guide - Do Something Great: Your Health and Safety Career

24 of the world’s leading health and safety thought leaders share their advice

NEBOSH, one of the world’s leading providers of health and safety qualifications and courses, has created Do Something Great: Your Health and Safety Career a special, free guide for those thinking about a career in health and safety.

The 32-page guide draws on the knowledge of 24 of the world’s top health and safety thought leaders. Their advice spans everything from: how to tell if a health and safety career is for you, what qualifications to take and how to train whilst juggling a day job, through to what to look for in a good employer and how to get your first break. The experts also share their top tips for CVs, handling interviews plus the role of mentors and networking in career progression.

Do Something Great includes advice from experts working in some of the most high profile and influential health and safety roles, such as Karl Simons, Chief Health, Safety & Security Officer at Thames Water, Su Corrin, Senior Health, Safety and Risk Manager at The Football Association and James Pomeroy, Group Health, Safety, Environment and Security Director at Lloyd’s Register. It also carries tips from Claire Guise, Health and Safety Manager at Marie Curie and Rachel Butler, Group HSS&Q at DeTrafford.

For those keen to develop an overseas career, the guide also draws on international experts including Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, President of Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co (GPIC), Flavio Noè, the former Head of HSE at Gardaland, Merlin Entertainments Group in Italy, Shermin Shali, HSEQ Manager in the United Arab Emirates, and Amitabh Bhattacharya, Lead HSE Specialist for Baker Hughes in India.

Ian Taylor, NEBOSH Chief Executive, comments:

“People who’ve carved out fantastic careers for themselves have generously shared their experience, to help inspire and guide the next generation. For anyone contemplating health and safety as a career, or for those who’ve already started but are keen to get to the next level, it’s an invaluable read.”

Every year tens of thousands of people take a NEBOSH qualification to support their career aspirations. So NEBOSH decided to harness the expertise and insights of some of the most experienced and influential people from the sector to provide practical advice.

Ian Taylor adds: “Health and safety is an incredibly fulfilling career choice. After all there aren’t many jobs that have the potential to save lives! It increasingly encompasses environmental protection too and you can find job opportunities in almost every industry and country around the world.

"What’s more, it’s a role that’s becoming very influential within organisations; there are plenty of health and safety professionals with a seat on the Board. With so much to recommend it, we inevitably get asked by a lot of people for advice on how to get into a health and safety career. We wanted to help them by providing something really practical; tips from people who’ve been there and done it.”