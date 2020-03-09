 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Every year tens of thousands of people take a NEBOSH qualification to support their career aspirations

Details
Hits: 328
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ian Taylor, NEBOSH Chief Executive

@NEBOSHtweets New health and safety career guide - Do Something Great: Your Health and Safety Career

24 of the world’s leading health and safety thought leaders share their advice

NEBOSH, one of the world’s leading providers of health and safety qualifications and courses, has created Do Something Great: Your Health and Safety Career a special, free guide for those thinking about a career in health and safety.

The 32-page guide draws on the knowledge of 24 of the world’s top health and safety thought leaders. Their advice spans everything from: how to tell if a health and safety career is for you, what qualifications to take and how to train whilst juggling a day job, through to what to look for in a good employer and how to get your first break. The experts also share their top tips for CVs, handling interviews plus the role of mentors and networking in career progression.

Do Something Great includes advice from experts working in some of the most high profile and influential health and safety roles, such as Karl Simons, Chief Health, Safety & Security Officer at Thames Water, Su Corrin, Senior Health, Safety and Risk Manager at The Football Association and James Pomeroy, Group Health, Safety, Environment and Security Director at Lloyd’s Register. It also carries tips from Claire Guise, Health and Safety Manager at Marie Curie and Rachel Butler, Group HSS&Q at DeTrafford. 

For those keen to develop an overseas career, the guide also draws on international experts including Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, President of Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co (GPIC), Flavio Noè, the former Head of HSE at Gardaland, Merlin Entertainments Group in Italy, Shermin Shali, HSEQ Manager in the United Arab Emirates, and Amitabh Bhattacharya, Lead HSE Specialist for Baker Hughes in India.

Ian Taylor, NEBOSH Chief Executive, comments:

“People who’ve carved out fantastic careers for themselves have generously shared their experience, to help inspire and guide the next generation. For anyone contemplating health and safety as a career, or for those who’ve already started but are keen to get to the next level, it’s an invaluable read.”

Every year tens of thousands of people take a NEBOSH qualification to support their career aspirations. So NEBOSH decided to harness the expertise and insights of some of the most experienced and influential people from the sector to provide practical advice.

Ian Taylor adds: “Health and safety is an incredibly fulfilling career choice. After all there aren’t many jobs that have the potential to save lives! It increasingly encompasses environmental protection too and you can find job opportunities in almost every industry and country around the world.

Advertisement

Call to celebrate inspirational female engineers on International Womenâ€™s Day #IWD2020
Sector News
To mark #InternationalWomensDay the Institution of Engineering and Tec
Individual response to COVID-19 â€˜as importantâ€™ as government action
Sector News
How individuals respond to advice on preventing the spread of COVID-19
Amanda Spielman at ResearchEd Birmingham 2020
Sector News
HM Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman speaks at the ResearchEd event:Itâ€

"What’s more, it’s a role that’s becoming very influential within organisations; there are plenty of health and safety professionals with a seat on the Board. With so much to recommend it, we inevitably get asked by a lot of people for advice on how to get into a health and safety career. We wanted to help them by providing something really practical; tips from people who’ve been there and done it.”

@NEBOSHTweets
Following

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Bath Spa University Locksbrook Campus opens its doors to students
Sector News
With a new academic term starting, @BathSpaUni has unveiled the new-lo
#NCW2020: engineering rewards with adiâ€™s Michael Heathcote
Sector News
On this final day of #NationalCareersWeek, the multi-disciplined engin
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for
IE University responds to coronavirus with online expertise
Sector News
IE University has confirmed a newly diagnosed case of COVID-19 on the
Being challenged by the perspectives of others. â€‹A new platform for lecturers in anthroposophy in professional settings
Sector News
The teaching of anthroposophy in professional settings is still inform
Vodafone launches #ChangeTheFace initiative
Sector News
Ahead of #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 @VodafoneUK has announced #C
New Ceeda research showing nursery recruitment crisis
Sector News
Commenting on the publication today (6 Mar) of Ceeda Researchâ€™s Earl
New Science Minister chooses UKAEA for first major visit
Sector News
@ASollowayUK Amanda Solloway MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of Stat
Skills and training critical to meet net zero targets says new report
Sector News
Industry and Government must join forces to ensure the workforce has t
Call to celebrate inspirational female engineers on International Womenâ€™s Day #IWD2020
Sector News
To mark #InternationalWomensDay the Institution of Engineering and Tec
Individual response to COVID-19 â€˜as importantâ€™ as government action
Sector News
How individuals respond to advice on preventing the spread of COVID-19
Amanda Spielman at ResearchEd Birmingham 2020
Sector News
HM Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman speaks at the ResearchEd event:Itâ€

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Best Apprenticeships
Best Apprenticeships 15 hours

How to get an apprenticeship in football (guide for 2020)

bestapprenticeships.com/apprenticeships-in-footbal…

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Open Night Puts Auto Industry in Driving Seat at South Eastern Regional College 2 days ago
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: The College Within The Community Hub â€˜The CWTCHâ€™ officially opens 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page