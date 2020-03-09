Why women need to support each other in the tech industry

These three comments from Civica are centred around this year’s International Women's Day theme, #EachforEqual, and creating gender equal workplaces. They explore each individual’s experience working in the tech industry and why women need to support each other in the workplace.

Lauren Tubb, Business Development Manager at Civica, said:

“It’s important for women to support each other in the workplace because many believe that women have to excel to a higher degree than men to get the same recognition. Women in senior positions have a wonderful opportunity to help pull other women up and give them the confidence to secure a status in the workplace. Whether it’s nature or nurture, biology or social conditioning, women tend not to shout as loudly as men about their achievements, so it’s even more important that they have female role models who can empathise with that trait and who will encourage them to take pride in their achievements.

“I often speak to my daughter and her peers about the career opportunities in STEM open to women. In fact, I have encouraged many of my female friends to consider joining Civica and think about a technology career as a possible route for them.

“I think mentoring is a great way to guide, motivate, and inspire other women. We have the tendency to put ourselves down and to not believe in our capabilities. I’m lucky enough to have an amazing mentor at Civica who has given me her time, words of encouragement, and taught me new skills, which have allowed me to grow in my role and as a person.”

Lisa Entwistle-Gray, Software Application Centre Director at Civica, said:

“I have noticed over the years that as women, we tend to underestimate ourselves. We’re more likely to shy away from a new role or challenge because we think we might fail, or we are reluctant to try because we think someone else might do it better.

“In my team, we encourage each other by making sure that passion and drive come first, and mastering the job comes second. We might not know how to do everything across a new role or in the early stage of our careers, but that’s part of the fun of taking on a new challenge.”

Sanam Majeed, Implementation Consultant at Civica, said:

“In a world where women are fighting for gender equality in the workplace and beyond, it is important to start by openly supporting and encouraging other women to do well.

“We can create gender balanced workplaces by encouraging women to attend training courses and re-evaluating job specifications to make sure they appeal to everyone. We should also offer flexible working to encourage a better work/life balance for working mothers, and make sure female mentors and coaches are easily accessible to help women facing professional challenges or important decisions.

“Being a consultant and a mother to young children is a challenge, but thanks to Civica’s flexible working policies, I’ve managed to achieve a good work/life balance without letting either slip.

“I’d recommend a career in technology to all my friends and family. It is the fastest-growing industry in the world, so it’s an exciting time to join. The more women that start to move into STEM roles, the faster we can change the gender balance across senior roles within the sector. I use my achievements such as attending the Civica awards, attending women in tech events, and helping integrate business units, as visual stories across my social platform to inspire more women to pursue a career in technology."

“Only through leading by example and becoming advocates for other women, will we be able to change the status quo and create lasting and meaningful change.”