Yorkshire & Humber Students Celebrate Top Engineering Scholarships

Eleven students from Yorkshire and Humber have received prestigious civil engineering QUEST scholarships. 

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Queen’s Jubilee Scholarship Trust, or QUEST, was set up to encourage and support education in civil engineering. 

QUEST offers scholarships and bursaries for students, graduates, and professionally qualified ICE members at all levels to develop their knowledge and skills and help them to fulfil their potential.

Five students from Leeds College of Building received the Technician Quest award - Erin Ruddy from Arup, Lewis Szanto from A-one+, Jake Berry from Leeds City Council, Javian Abiad from The Sheffield College (who works at Amey), Louis Harvey from the Environment Agency, and Ryan Dunning from TSP Projects.

Leeds Beckett University students Charlene Wortley from SCP Engineering, and Thomas Atkins from Curtins, along with Leeds College of Building students Ewan Chatters from Arup and Emma Luckman from Alan Wood & Partners, all gained the Technician Plus award.

Josephine Hughes, from Interserve and also studies at Leeds College of Building, received the Francis Connolly QUEST Technician Scholarship. The scheme was set up to fund and support technicians through part-time study.

The students will receive £1,000 from the Institution of Civil Engineers while they study and help in boosting the early stages of their career to help reach professional qualifications.

Steena Nasapen-Watson, Regional Director for ICE Yorkshire and Humber, said: 

“QUEST Scholarships are a sign of true excellence. Winners need to be both good leaders and team players; with ambition, determination and the ability to act and think independently. 

“The 2020 scholars are all very talented and deserving winners. Their enthusiasm, determination and dedication clearly impressed the panel of judges. There’s no doubt they all have promising careers ahead of them.”

Vicky Patterson, Curriculum Manager for Technical and Professional Apprenticeships at Leeds College of Building, said: 

“We are delighted that once again, so many of our apprentices have been recognised by the ICE this year.  It's a rigorous selection process for the scholarships and to have so many of them chosen year after year is a reflection of our apprentices' determination and abilities. It's also a fantastic endorsement for the quality of the teaching and levels of support available at the College.”

