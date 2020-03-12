 
New growth as Business Development Unit branches out in Northumberland

Growing and expanding into new geographical areas is a key goal for most businesses, and the @BordersCollege Business Development Unit (BDU) has done just that after delivering its first course in Northumberland.

College staff recently travelled to the newly established Particularly Good Potatoes company, based in Wooler, to deliver the REHIS Emergency First Aid at Work course to staff onsite.

As a new establishment, the firm fully understands the importance of staff training and development, and decided to approach the BDU regarding delivery of the one-day course. Keen to expand their training facilities, the College were more than happy to offer its expertise.

Particularly Good Potatoes was set up to help provide products to local areas, who have previously had to rely on imports from countries as far away as Canada. The firm has created new opportunities for employment within the area, gaining positive feedback along the way.

The course was very well received and particularly enjoyed by all who attended, especially the interactive aspect, and the feedback has spread around the town, with many people seeking further advice/interest in what other training opportunities the College can offer.

Susan Rennie, Business Skills Manager for the Business Development Unit, said:

“We were delighted to be approached by Particularly Good Potatoes, to deliver the First Aid course to their staff. We provide training to a wide range of organisations, but Northumberland is a place which is new to us.

“To have the course well received by staff and people in Northumberland, and get the excellent feedback we did, was great for Borders College. We are always looking to expand our portfolio and, going forward, we hope to be able to offer our services to other companies within the area.”

