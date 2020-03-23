 
CompTIA Eliminates Fees for Online Learning on the Fundamentals of Information Technology

Details
Free @CompTIA CertMaster Learn for IT Fundamentals (ITF+) course 

CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications and training for information technology (IT) professionals around the world, said today it is making its eLearning course on the fundamentals of IT free of charge to anyone interested in learning more about technology.

CompTIA and its industry partner BenchPrep are providing free 30-day licenses for the CertMaster Learn eLearning course for CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+).

CompTIA ITF+ is the only pre-career certification that helps students, career changers and others determine if they have a competency for information technology and whether a career in tech is right for them.

“It's a time of high anxiety and uncertainty about the future. Millions of individuals will be spending extended hours at home over the next several weeks waiting for events on the ground to change for the better. Why not spend some of the time exploring a new career?" said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA.

“Whether you’re a student exploring career options; a displaced worker looking for a new opportunity in another field; or simply someone who wants to expand their understanding of IT we invite you to take part in this opportunity to prepare for a better future.”

CompTIA CertMaster Learn is a comprehensive eLearning tool that can be customised and personalised to meet your preferred method of learning. CertMaster Learn is packed with content and features delivered in an engaging and flexible way. It includes interactive learning with flashcards and performance-based questions; videos to demonstrate key concepts and processes; and easy self-assessments and analytics to track your progress through the course.

CompTIA’s vendor-neutral certifications help millions of IT professionals around the world validate their skills and advance in their careers. CompTIA also offers a full suite of official learning resources, including self-paced and live online training with an instructor. Complete a brief form to receive a unique code from BenchPrep for the free license.

