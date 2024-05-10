AIM and LearningCurve partner to provide new eassessorpro

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group (@aim_qag) has partnered with pioneering edtech provider Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve) to offer a new online learning platform to its 90+ recognised Access to HE centres. eassessorpro offers an enhanced administration suite to support blended delivery models, providing engaging and personalised learning experiences while dramatically improving value for money.

Over the last few months AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group’s Access to HE team has worked with AIM centres to review every aspect of their Access to HE operation to ensure quality and centre support are at the forefront of everything they do.

The team has successfully re-validated 46 Access to HE Diplomas to meet new Quality Assurance Agency’s requirements, and strengthened and recalibrated moderation processes based on centre feedback.

To make sure that all AIM’s recognised centres can transition smoothly to the new Diplomas, the team has produced a range of guidance documentation, implemented a comprehensive programme of workshops and clinics, and is now out on the road visiting centres and providing personal support.

“This has been a huge undertaking for the team who are now going the extra mile (literally) by driving up and down the country making personal support visits to our Access to HE centres”. AIM Group CEO Kevern Kerswell.

Blended delivery models

One of the key themes emerging from centre feedback was the need to offer the highest quality programmes when delivering flexible, blended learning. “This was a clear message that we needed to respond to, so we made the decision to form a new partnership with sector leading Learning Curve Group” said Kevern. “We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with Learning Curve Group, who have established themselves as trusted partners to over 250 colleges nationwide. Their industry leading learner management system, eassessorpro, incorporates the latest online technology for e-assessments and e-learning, and specialist subject matter” Kevern added.

The eassessorpro platform

The former eassessor platform received a million-pound investment from LCG. Eassessorpro now has enhanced learner interactions and feedback and will initially support eight re-validated Diplomas, offering content mapped to AIM’s bespoke specifications. It also allows for white-labelling and branding so individual organisations can add their own logo.

Many AIM colleges and training providers are already using eassessorpro for other curriculum areas and qualifications so for them, it will be one less platform to use. Licensing fees also compare very favourably against competitors, but it is the quality of the platform, the content, and the support available for users that are going to be real benefits for AIM centres.