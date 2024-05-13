IMI Skills Competitions 2024: Body Repair and Refinishing

@The_IMI : National qualifying rounds to be held at Morelli Group’s Eyebox Training & Conference Centre, 15-17th May

The three-day national qualifying rounds for the Institute of Motor Industry’s (IMI) Body Repair and Refinishing Skills Competitions will be held for the first time at Morelli Group’s prestigious Eyebox Training & Conference Centre in Coventry, 15-17th May 2024.

The 8000 square-foot technical centre has 5 state-of-the-art spray booths and 12-16 flexible work bays, offering a unique and innovative environment for contestants to compete in. It also gives the IMI the ability to run both the Body Repair and Refinishing competitions at the same time over three days, with ample room to host employers and supporters of the event.

Andrew Moring, Marketing Director at Morelli says, “As a supplier to the Professional Bodyshop Trade since 1957 we have seen many changes as the industry has adapted to new technology and innovation with new materials in use. The one issue that has remained constant for many years has been the lack of new staff coming into the industry. So when the chance arose to support WorldSkills UK in 2011 we were quick to accept the opportunity, eager to give back to our sector and support colleges, apprentices and young new talent seeking employment in our rewarding industry. Our commitment has continued to this day, and we are delighted to now be hosting the IMI’s Skills Competitions national qualifiers at Eyebox, our very own training centre.”

Richard Hutchins, Competition Manager for the IMI adds, “The Eyebox Training & Conference Centre is an exciting location for our worthy qualifiers to come together in. The venue will enable them to showcase the incredible skills and talent that thrive in the automotive body repair and refinishing sectors. We look forward to welcoming both contestants and supporters and wish all those competing the best of luck.”