Coronavirus: CITB paying apprenticeship grants in advance

@CITB_UK is paying in advance #apprenticeship attendance grants for 2nd and 3rd year apprentices to help keep skills within the construction industry amid the #coronavirus outbreak.

The payments will be made from 6 April for apprentices already subject to CITB grant support and who are currently in the second or third year of their apprenticeship for the remainder of the year.

Employers will need to complete a very brief online request, which is being developed, via the CITB website. As per standard terms and conditions, the advance payment is subject to the reclaiming of grant paid if the apprentice leaves employment or their apprenticeship early.

The payments are expected to be able to support 7,500 apprentices, and will advance £2,500 in attendance grant at a time when retaining apprentices is critical.

Braden Connolly, CITB Director of Products and Services, said:

“Apprenticeships are essential to safeguard the future of the construction industry amid the skills shortage.

“The coronavirus outbreak is putting employers, in particular smaller firms, under extreme pressure and CITB will continue to support them through this crisis. We expect this advanced payment will enable some of the smallest apprentice employers to continue with their apprenticeship without the need to furlough.”

This measure is complementary to the support the Chancellor announced for furloughed workers on Friday, and will give construction employers support to continue with their apprentice rather than laying off.

CITB is also working with ESFA and other agencies to discuss the existing funding rules around breaks in learning for apprentices.

CITB urges all employers not to dismiss any apprentices without first This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) works with industry and government to research the sector’s needs, fund training, improve standards and ensure the industry has the workforce it needs. It is paid for by a levy on the construction industry itself. CITB is a non-departmental body of the Department for Education.

CITB provides 61% of its grant funding to SMEs, which equates to £69 million on skills in the past year.

Latest coronavirus updates from CITB available here

