 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free Distance Learning Launched by Newcastle College

Details
Hits: 154
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tony Lewin

@NCLCollege has launched a range of free online courses designed to help people learn new skills and improve existing ones during their time at home.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, Newcastle College has developed a programme of short online courses, enabling those staying home more to gain new skills and improve their CV, as they prepare for their future beyond lockdown.

Many of the 37 available courses have been specifically designed to help businesses and individuals adapt to the challenges of Covid-19. Those wanting to take advantage of the free learning can choose from topics including mental health and wellbeing, infection prevention and control, project management and digital marketing.

Tony Lewin, Principal of Newcastle College said: “Newcastle College has an important role to play in our community., We know the power of learning and we want to take learning in to people’s homes. Whether you’re looking to develop a new skill, brush up on an existing talent or take time to for wellbeing, there is a course here for you.

“Not only do we support thousands of students to achieve their goals through further and higher education, apprenticeships and adult part-time study, but we work in partnership with businesses across the North East to help them recruit and upskill their workforce.

“We feel it is important and our duty in these unprecedented times to continue to offer that support, whether that’s helping individuals to feel more confident about their future, or supporting businesses to empower their employees to thrive after this crisis.”

For the full list of available courses, or to sign up, simply visit https://www.ncl-coll.ac.uk/adults/-communitylearning

Advertisement

Prospective Students Urged to focus on their Future
Sector News
Open invitation to @S_ERCâ€™s Virtual Full-Time Open Days South Easter
NEU talks with Governmentâ€™s scientific advisers about schools reopening
Sector News
Speaking after a meeting with the scientific panel advising Government
Sewing scrubs to beat the virus
Sector News
@HaveringCollege students and staff are helping in the fight against C

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Prospective Students Urged to focus on their Future
Sector News
Open invitation to @S_ERCâ€™s Virtual Full-Time Open Days South Easter
NEU talks with Governmentâ€™s scientific advisers about schools reopening
Sector News
Speaking after a meeting with the scientific panel advising Government
Sewing scrubs to beat the virus
Sector News
@HaveringCollege students and staff are helping in the fight against C
Making and Baking for the Community
Sector News
@S_ERC (SERC) has recently secured a Â£1000 grant from Food for Life G
Opinion piece by Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/15/opinion-piece-by-education-sec
Computer science is facing a crisis: Finding the formula for future leaders
Sector News
Science and technology expert @SIT_University launches unique masterâ€
Free special issue of inTuition to support the FE Sector during lockdown
Sector News
#ETFSupportsFE - To support the Further Education (#FE) and Training s
Any date, any time - Cardiff and Vale College launches 24/7 Virtual Open Day on 18th May
Sector News
@CAVC is holding an open day with a difference â€“ it will be availabl
Havant & South Downs College joins FE Food Bank Friday campaign
Sector News
@Be_HSDC joins the #FEFoodBankFriday campaign Food banks are grassroot
415 loaned laptops keep Borders College students learning
Sector News
Using digital technology for a whole myriad of activities has become t
Mayor of London Offers Skills Boost to Furloughed Workers
Sector News
A training provider backed by the GLA and the European Social Fund (ES
Garden makeovers by Havering College students working at home
Sector News
Nothing can stop @HaveringCollege students! Coronavirus and the closur

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Newcastle College
Newcastle College has published a new article: Free Distance Learning Launched by Newcastle College 1 hour 29 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Making and Baking for the Community 1 hour 32 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 55 minutes ago

Welsh Education Minister sets out next phase for schools, colleges and childcare providers

Welsh Education Minister sets out next phase for...

When will schools and colleges open in Wales? The Welsh Government has today published a document setting out how it is considering the next phase...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4539)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page