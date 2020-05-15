Free Distance Learning Launched by Newcastle College

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@NCLCollege has launched a range of free online courses designed to help people learn new skills and improve existing ones during their time at home.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, Newcastle College has developed a programme of short online courses, enabling those staying home more to gain new skills and improve their CV, as they prepare for their future beyond lockdown.

Many of the 37 available courses have been specifically designed to help businesses and individuals adapt to the challenges of Covid-19. Those wanting to take advantage of the free learning can choose from topics including mental health and wellbeing, infection prevention and control, project management and digital marketing.

Tony Lewin, Principal of Newcastle College said: “Newcastle College has an important role to play in our community., We know the power of learning and we want to take learning in to people’s homes. Whether you’re looking to develop a new skill, brush up on an existing talent or take time to for wellbeing, there is a course here for you.

“Not only do we support thousands of students to achieve their goals through further and higher education, apprenticeships and adult part-time study, but we work in partnership with businesses across the North East to help them recruit and upskill their workforce.

“We feel it is important and our duty in these unprecedented times to continue to offer that support, whether that’s helping individuals to feel more confident about their future, or supporting businesses to empower their employees to thrive after this crisis.”

For the full list of available courses, or to sign up, simply visit https://www.ncl-coll.ac.uk/adults/-communitylearning

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Open invitation to @S_ERCâ€™s Virtual Full-Time Open Days South Easter Sector News Speaking after a meeting with the scientific panel advising Government Sector News @HaveringCollege students and staff are helping in the fight against C