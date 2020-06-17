Barnet and Southgate College Online Art Exhibition Now Live

Welcome to the first-ever #virtual exhibition of the Media and Art & Design departments @BarnetSouthgate College.

This year has seen dramatic changes in the life and education experiences for every one of our students, tutors and technicians and work that is on display throughout this exhibition is a testament to their passion and determination both whilst in college and since the nationwide lockdown began.

Using digital technologies, the tutors have worked collaboratively with each other. They have supported every student to continue to learn and explore their specialism to their fullest.

The student response has been overwhelming, with many working over and above expectations to produce vibrant, challenging and thought-provoking pieces. I do hope you enjoy your ‘walk’ through the exhibition as we celebrate the achievements of every one of our students.

Thank you.

Lord Levy, President of Barnet and Southgate College

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page