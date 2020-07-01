 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Big Tent Ideas Festival Student Competition

Details
Hits: 87
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#BigTent2020 - The @BigTentIdeas Festival are running a competition for university and high school students to submit a topic that they think is important to society and win a chance to be a guest programme curator.

Students also get free membership if they sign-up which includes exclusive access to the Digital Community Hub, the daily Big Tent media briefings and exclusive access to digital session replays.

The Festival aims to bring people together from different ideologies and backgrounds to discuss, debate and resolve a broad range of topics that are important to our society, find practical ideas and agree on ways forward.

COMPETITION: WHO’S GOT THE BEST IDEAS IN BRITAIN?

Submit your idea for a Big Tent Digital event with the prize being a chance to become a Guest Programme Curator, working alongside the Big Tent Programme Director. Your winning idea will become a Big Tent Digital event during August or September 2020.

First you, and your team (if applicable) must join Big Tent as a Student Friend or Big Tent Friend, if you have not already signed up. Becoming a Student Friend is FREE and there are many benefits.

Your event can be on any topic you think is important and the Big Tent should cover, especially as Britain re-emerges from Covid-19. We are looking for events that encourage and facilitate conversations to bridge the political divide. 

Ask yourself ‘What matters? What do we all need to know? What is out there that Westminster politics has ignored?”

See if you can think of a topic that encourages people to:

  • Learn things they didn’t know
  • Challenge their own assumptions
  • Find common ground and empathy for those they wouldn’t normally agree with.

Please read the Competition Terms and Conditions prior to entry and note that the closing date for entries is 17/07/20, with online voting to take place 18/07/20-31/07/20. Please note, we accept both digital and written entries.

You can find examples of Big Tent Digital events here to help you layout your entry.

Advertisement

LONDON SOUTH EAST COLLEGES RECOGNISED AS A â€œGREAT INSPIRATIONâ€ FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Sector News
@LSEColleges has received national recognition for its #FEFoodbankFrid
Productivity Through Innovation - Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placements
Sector News
Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placemen
Girls into Geoscience 2020 gives pupils a virtual insight into the Earth sciences
Sector News
The next generation of female scientists will be transported virtually

You may also be interested in these articles:

LONDON SOUTH EAST COLLEGES RECOGNISED AS A “GREAT INSPIRATION” FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE
Sector News
@LSEColleges has received national recognition for its #FEFoodbankFrid
Productivity Through Innovation - Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placements
Sector News
Fully funded postgraduate placements and part-funded graduate placemen
British Red Cross team up with FlashAcademy®
Sector News
UK English language ed-tech firm @FlashAcademy_HQ now used by @British
Girls into Geoscience 2020 gives pupils a virtual insight into the Earth sciences
Sector News
The next generation of female scientists will be transported virtually
New standards confirmed for EPA organisation
Sector News
@1stforEPA has successfully been placed on the Register of End Point A
School Toolkit Offers Regional Insight for Parents and Students
Sector News
From #virtual tours to top tips, @SchoolToolkit provides a one-stop sh
NEOMA Business School’s EMBA ranked 1st in Europe for graduate’s overall professional experience
Sector News
@NEOMAbs has been placed 1st in Europe and 2nd worldwide within the
Government fires up R&D across the country to cement the UK as science superpower
Sector News
@AlokSharma_RDG sets out vision to attract global talent, cut unnecess
Union warns that disadvantaged students could lose out under latest exam guidance
Sector News
@ucu Union warns that disadvantaged students could lose out under late
Neges wedi’i ddiweddaru gan y Pennaeth, Mark Jones: Gorffennaf
Sector News
Mae’n dair wythnos bellach ers i mi ddiweddaru myfyrwyr, rhieni a gw
An updated message from Principal, Mark Jones: July
Sector News
It is now three weeks since I last updated students, parents and guard
Reports about pupils returning to school in September
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/30/reports-about-pupils-returning

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4719)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page