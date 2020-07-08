https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/08/inaccurate-petition-on-a-level-and-gcse-grades-this-year/

Inaccurate petition on A level and GCSE grades this year

We are aware of a petition on Change.org based on a misapprehension about the way young people will be allocated grades for their GCSEs and A levels this summer.

The petition being circulated on social media suggests there will be a blanket downgrading of all students’ grades by up to 33%. This is not true.

Reality:

This year, all exams in England were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We worked with Ofqual, the qualifications regulator, to develop a system whereby schools and colleges provide grades for students and then these grades are standardised by the exam boards to ensure national consistency and comparability to previous years.

Thanks to this, young people can feel assured that the grades they receive this year will have the same currency as in any other year. Any students who do not feel the process has been followed correctly will have the right to appeal, and any who are not happy with their grades will have the opportunity to take exams in the autumn.

Any adjustments made as a result of standardisation will be determined by exam boards for each subject in each school and college, based on the evidence, to make sure standards are consistent.

