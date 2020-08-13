 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City and Islington College students praise teachers’ support in most challenging year’as they celebrate A Level results

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CitynIslington College students are celebrating their #ALevelResults after overcoming the ‘most challenging year’ in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s results have been estimated after exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Many students achieved A-C grades and have gained places at many of the country’s top universities including Cambridge, Durham, UCL, Exeter and King’s College London.

Among this year’s top performing students was Alex Stanley, 17, who attained two A*s in History and Politics and A in English Literature, and is heading to the University of Exeter to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics.

He said: “Personally, I’m delighted. In my assignments I was getting A* and A, so it was what I expected but there has been so much negativity in the news.

“Many students have been downgraded this year and a lot of my friends haven’t got the results they expected, so it’s a bittersweet feeling. I am one of the lucky ones.

“When lockdown started it was difficult adapting to online lessons and having to do more independent work than essays, but in a strange way it has been good preparation for what university will be like.

“My teachers have been brilliant. They’ve been so helpful and supportive. In December I was looking at a C in History, but they pushed me and now I have an A* which is fantastic. They really care about the students, and that is all you can ask from a teacher.”

Megan Oldham, 18, is going to Durham University to study Biosciences after attaining an A* in Psychology and three As in Biology Chemistry and Maths.

She said: "Not all of my results were quite what I expected, but I got the grades to get into my first choice. It feels good to have somewhere secure to go for the next few years. 

“I was happy at the start of the grading process, but then was more worried with centre weighting and the thought my grades would be affected. It felt like an eternity waiting for the results.

“Studying during lockdown was fine. I found remote learning with video calls really helpful, as I was able to ask questions and get answers from my tutors straightaway. The teaching was really good and we finished our Biology course really early, which gave me more time to revise.”

Mohammed Radwan, 18, gained three A*s in Computing, Maths and Further Maths and a B in Physics and is going to Kings College London to study Computer Science.

Advertisement

Results Success for Brockenhurst College Students
Sector News
More than 500 A Level students at Brockenhurst College received their
Brockenhurst College's â€˜Unmissableâ€™ virtual Freshersâ€™ Week an â€˜overwhelming successâ€™
Sector News
#BrockFreshers - Students joining @BrockCollege in September engaged w
West Midlands Mayor joins Cadbury College Sixth Form to celebrate A Level success
Sector News
#WMStrong - Pupils from @CadburyCollege Sixth Form were joined by West

He said: “Overall, I am happy with my grades. I had an extended holiday, which gave me time to relax and not stress too much. But when it finally came round to getting my results, I was a bit nervous because there was a lot of uncertainty about how the grades would be given.

“Online lessons changed the learning experience and I struggled to adapt at first, but by the end I was more engaged and used to it. The teachers were professional and well prepared in all departments for each subject, and had a plan to make sure we made good progress.”

Throughout lockdown teachers have been giving lessons online and providing a range of help and guidance for students including mental health support.

Earlier this week several students appeared in reports for the BBC News and Evening Standard and shared their hopes and fears in the run up to results day.

Principal Kurt Hintz said: “I am enormously proud of the perseverance shown by our students in continuing their studies online throughout lockdown. In this most challenging year, they have demonstrated their resilience and maturity.

“There will always be students who didn’t get the grades they were hoping for, and we have staff on hand, both in person and online, for any students who would like advice and guidance or want to discuss their results.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff and congratulate our students on their A level results and wish them every success for the future.”

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Results Success for Brockenhurst College Students
Sector News
More than 500 A Level students at Brockenhurst College received their
Brockenhurst College's ‘Unmissable’ virtual Freshers’ Week an ‘overwhelming success’
Sector News
#BrockFreshers - Students joining @BrockCollege in September engaged w
West Midlands Mayor joins Cadbury College Sixth Form to celebrate A Level success
Sector News
#WMStrong - Pupils from @CadburyCollege Sixth Form were joined by West
Record-breaking and unprecedented year for Wales' leading college as results boom
Sector News
AN UNPRECEDENTED academic year concluded with incredible #ALevelResult
Lewisham College celebrates vocational success
Sector News
Students @LewishamCollege celebrated the end of their vocational studi
CNet Training Receives Silver Award from UK Ministry of Defence
Sector News
@CNetTraining, The Global Leader of Technical Education for the Digita
ANDOVER COLLEGE CELEBRATES STUDENT SUCCESS IN AN UNPRECEDENTED YEAR
Sector News
@AndoverCollege celebrated its students’ success on #ALevel #Results
Association of Colleges calls for urgent review into A Level standardisation process as many colleges have over half their grades downgraded
Sector News
#ALevelResults #ResultsDay - Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) calls
Advice Cafés to support learners in finding the right next step this results season
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is offering a series of Resu
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) students celebrate stellar A-Level results
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup students at the leading college group in Warwickshire a
The big return! London South East Colleges prepares to safely welcome back its students
Sector News
After a busy summer of preparations across its campuses, London South
Gower College Swansea exam results 2020
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea are celebrating an overall A Level p

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 08/13/2020 - https://t.co/8Ba4yAQiVc
View Original Tweet

East Sussex College is followers with Brockenhurst College

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: City and Islington College students praise teachers’ support in most challenging year’as they celebrate A Level results 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4829)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page