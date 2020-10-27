 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#BlackHistory Month 2020: Former West London College Student Opens His Own Restaurant

Details
Hits: 101
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rushaine Vincent,

A former @westlondoncol Hospitality and Catering student has opened his own restaurant, Kingston 20, in Shepherd’s Bush. Although the restaurant officially launched in February shortly before the national Lockdown, it continues to thrive despite Covid-19.

The former student, Rushaine Vincent, studied Culinary Skills Level 1 and Professional Cookery Level 2 at West London College from 2014 - 2017.  He reserves nothing but praise for his teachers and the quality of his courses, as he says he learned invaluable skills in technique, time and kitchen management, as well as gaining the confidence to build his dream of running his own restaurant.

Rushaine says: “I ran my own restaurant business in Jamaica, but when I came to this country the courses really brought out more of me, cooking the way I like, from simple things like cutting veg, to giving me a broader understanding. Many thanks to West London College it lifted up my potential, so I could start walking to success.”

As the restaurant’s name suggests, Rushaine prides himself on having created a truly authentic tiny bit of Jamaica in West London, and he says:

“This is a true Jamaican standard, which is love for everyone that comes in and everyone that comes in is treated with five-star Jamaican treatment -  for everyone. It’s equal for everyone.”

Rushaine worked with an interior designer to ensure that Kingston 20’s charming decor is just like that of a similar cafe/restaurant in Jamaica. Stripes of pale blues, white and lime green abound, with a mix of stunning paintings reminiscent of Jamaica past and present, as well as a huge mural of a beachside view. On two floors, the ground floor is light and airy with crisp white linen tablecloths and serviettes for those who want to eat in. In the basement is a bijou bar with a dreamy magical feel. Diners can also eat outside at tables cafe-style, and Rushaine offers a highly popular takeaway menu.

Rushaine describes regular visits to the market to ensure he has the freshest most delicious produce ready to serve for the Kingston 20 Caribbean menu. Rushaine is proud of the dishes that have been handed down to him from his grandmother, who was also a chef, which include sweet potato pudding, oxtail, and rice and peas. 

Rushaine describes his signature dishes as pepper steak, lobster platter, and oxtail brown chicken stew.

Pearson and Coventry University collaborate to create integrated BTEC Higher National Degree proposition
Sector News
@Pearson is joining forces with @covcampus to launch a new integrated
Lewisham College celebrates National Care Leaversâ€™ Week
Sector News
@LewishamCollege is proud to join this yearâ€™s Care Leaversâ€™ Week,
89% of education institutions admit new security gaps due to remote learning - Netwrix research
Sector News
92% of Educational Organisations Consider Improper Sharing of Sensitiv

Head of School for Hospitality and Catering, Denise Charles, said:

"I felt like jumping for joy when Rushaine let me know about the restaurant and how well it's doing. Thanks to his determination to achieve his vision, combined with the knowledge and practice he gained at West London College, he has become a role model for our catering and hospitality students." 

As well as being the successful restaurant owner of Kingston 20, Rushaine is also a chef manager working with NHS Health Care across West London. 

Watch the full interview with Rushaine, here:  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pearson and Coventry University collaborate to create integrated BTEC Higher National Degree proposition
Sector News
@Pearson is joining forces with @covcampus to launch a new integrated
Lewisham College celebrates National Care Leavers’ Week
Sector News
@LewishamCollege is proud to join this year’s Care Leavers’ Week,
89% of education institutions admit new security gaps due to remote learning - Netwrix research
Sector News
92% of Educational Organisations Consider Improper Sharing of Sensitiv
Southwark College joins national campaign to celebrate Care Leavers’ Week
Sector News
Southwark College (@SouthwarkColl) is proud to join National Care Leav
Barton Peveril’s Princeton Student
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College graduate Joshua Wells has begun stud
EPAO eases stresses for Training Providers during Challenging 2020
Sector News
@1stforEPA - An end point assessment organisation (EPAO), launched in
One-in-five young people and over one-in-five BAME workers who were furloughed during lockdown have since lost their jobs
Sector News
Around one-in-five young people, and over one-in-five black, Asian and
CAVC wins FE Awards for its focus on digital skills and its work with the local community
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been crowned as the best college
New website shows restaurants giving away free kids meals during half term
Sector News
A new website that shows the 700+ restaurants offering free kids meals
Government funded Care Leaver Covenant asks businesses to show care leavers more empathy
Sector News
Government funded Care Leaver Covenant asks businesses to show care le
Horticulturists get a taste of plant growing ‘Dutch-style’
Sector News
@BordersCollege prides itself on being a globally engaged institution
LCCM’s ‘Box Talks’ returns with Mike Walsh chat
Sector News
@lccmlondon has announced the return of the ‘Box Talks’ series, ho

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5046)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page