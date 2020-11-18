 
Barton Peveril Students Cast for Sky True Crime Series

Details
Hits: 138
Lydia Le Brocq and Ella Jump

Lights, Camera, Action: @bartonpeveril students Lydia Le Brocq and Ella Jump have been cast for series five of @skytv’s ‘Britain’s Most Evil Killers’ and will feature in an episode of the true crime series on Tuesday 29th December 2020. Both students play victims of the episode’s featured killer, who cannot be named prior to the episode being aired, and filmed their scenes on Southampton Common earlier this year.

‘Britain’s Most Evil Killers’ is a popular true crime series on Sky TV that examines some of the most notorious murderers in the United Kingdom. Each episode focuses on an infamous case in Britain, and looks into what exactly drove the killers to commit their crimes. The Barton Peveril students both feature in an episode, playing victims of a killer during a reconstruction of the crime.

Lydia and Ella, formerly of The Henry Cort Community College and Brookfield Community School, respectively, were offered their roles after submitting headshots, a CV, and further details to the Producers and the Director of the series. Both students study Performing Arts (Musical Theatre) at Barton Peveril, with Lydia also studying Drama and Theatre and Ella also studying English Language.

The students both study the Performing Arts (Musical Theatre) course at Barton Peveril and are eager to pursue acting careers after their time at the College. Speaking on her success, Ella Jump said:

“Being selected for a project like this is amazing, and I am so grateful and appreciative of the opportunity. Not only was it a great experience working on a professional set and doing what I love, but it was also a great learning opportunity. I learnt so much about filming, the industry and professional work and I hope to have many more exciting opportunities in the future. And, as this project was based on a true event, this just made my character and project research even more important, as I wanted to do the victim justice and truly understand the case, and the victim's life and backstory.”

Barton Peveril Director of Performing Arts, Anneka Wass, commented on the students' success:

"I'm really proud of Lydia and Ella, for seeking professional work outside of their studies, and for securing it! They both work hard in all aspects of their college work and it is well deserved success!"

