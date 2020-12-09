 
The future of learning: how COVID-19 led to a surge in online learning

Chris Jones

The future of learning: “what does good or better online learning look like” 

A new research paper by Chris Jones, Quality Specialist and former HMI Specialist Advisor for Apprenticeships at Ofsted, “what does good or better online learning look like”, has highlighted how the rise in online learning has resulted in the need to prioritise access to greater online learning resources. 

Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in online learning, this has also led to poorly designed training materials and very little resource allocated to preparing course materials for new forms of online delivery. 

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive at The Skills Network believes that greater online learning tools are already available, but it’s about encouraging a cultural shift to allow traditional “classroom based” learning – to move online. 

The key findings from the Chris Jones paper – which are already being delivered by The Skills Network, include:

  • The need to provide personalised, tailored support for all e-learners
  • Development and provision of well-designed e-learning content, which supports learners to develop new knowledge
  • Having access to a team of expert subject tutors and Programme Leads – who assess work and provide challenging and constructive feedback
  • Requiring a course specific ‘Diagnostic Assessment’, which is focused on each learners prior knowledge and academic skill – to identify gaps and learning preferences.
  • All learning content is designed by well qualified, experienced teaching practitioners who understand pedagogy as well as their subject matter. 

