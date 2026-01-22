Applications are now open for courses starting in August 2026

@BordersCollege is pleased to announce that applications are now open for full-time courses starting in August 2026. This is a great opportunity for learners to apply for the course that’s right for them and take the next step toward their future.

Whether someone is leaving school, returning to education, or looking to develop their skills in the workplace, Borders College is there to support them in achieving their goals.

Students consistently rate their experience highly, with an impressive 98% overall satisfaction rate across both Further Education and Higher Education courses.

Before applying, applicants are encouraged to read the course information on the college website or in the published eProspectus, paying close attention to entry requirements and progression routes.

Davie Lowe, Assistant Principal, commented:

“At Borders College, we’re proud to offer a supportive and inclusive learning environment where learners at every stage can find a course that helps them move forward with confidence. With a wide range of full-time and part-time options, apprenticeships, and flexible learning opportunities, our programmes are designed to build real-world skills and open doors to employment or further study. We encourage prospective students to apply early, explore their options carefully, and take advantage of the guidance and support available to help them take the next step toward a successful future.”

Once an application has been reviewed, applicants will receive an email confirming its status. Some courses may require an interview, while others may make an offer based solely on the application. Successful applicants will receive login details for the student portal, where they can book an interview date if required.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The College has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programmes. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The College is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.