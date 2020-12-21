 
How COVID-19 changed the UK job market

@CVLibrary reveals the most in demand candidates of 2020  

Hampshire, 21st December 2020 – As we approach the end of the most unprecedent year in generations, the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library, has begun to review its annual data. One of its most revealing indicators is the top ten job titles and this year is no exception. The list, based on jobs posted by recruiters, is as follows: 

  1. Warehouse Operative
  2. Support Worker
  3. Registered Nurse  
  4. Care Assistant  
  5. Labourer  
  6. Customer Delivery Driver  
  7. Cleaner  
  8. Production Operative  
  9. Project Manager 
  10. Maintenance Engineer 

Registered Nurse, Customer Delivery Driver and Cleaner are all new entries in the annual top ten advertised titles and, unsurprisingly, the role of Care Assistant has moved up from 8th in 2019, to 4th in 2020. Labouring jobs dropped from 2nd in 2019 to 5th this year and Administrator, Customer Service Advisor, and Quantity Surveyor positions all fell out of the top 10 roles registered.  

CV-Library also analysed its data based on the average number of times a candidate’s CV was downloaded, in each industry, by recruiters. The following list reveals the highest number of downloads and the most in-demand industries of the year. 

  1. Nursing
  2. Health 
  3. Electronic 
  4. Electrical 
  5. Teaching 
  6. IT/Internet/Technical 
  7. Education 
  8. Emergency 
  9. Social 
  10. Dental 

Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library comments: 

“At the start of the year, few people would have accurately predicted the top 10 job titles, or the most in-demand candidates of 2020, but this data gives an accurate indication of how the global pandemic, national lockdowns and living by tiered rules have all impacted UK jobs. The direct effect of the economy, and the Government’s decisions, upon the job market has never been clearer to see than in 2020.” 

Biggins continues: “For those looking to begin the New Year with a new job, these industries, along with distribution, are the ones to focus on and it’s encouraging to see places where demand is genuinely high. Ensuring that you’re focusing your search where there is demand, and then tailoring your CV to highlight the skill set that the particular sector requires, will be a key factor for your success in 2021.” 

