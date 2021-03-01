 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

27% of students and graduates change career plans due to Covid-19, report Prospects at Jisc

Details
Hits: 173
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
27% of students and graduates change career plans due to Covid-19

Professional support and guidance are vital as students and graduates re-evaluate their careers due to the pandemic, reports Prospects at @Jisc. 

Prospects surveyed more than 6,500 students and graduates to find out how Covid-19 was impacting their career decisions and experiences.   

More than a quarter of respondents had changed their career plans due to the pandemic and 37% said they are still uncertain about what they will do. 

Students and graduates cited a variety of reasons for switching their plans. Many had been inspired by people who were actively involved in supporting the pandemic response while others said they wanted to escape industries that were struggling such as travel and hospitality.  

Some respondents said they were looking at apprenticeships as an alternative to study, so they could start to earn money. Three quarters of respondents said that they had looked for an apprenticeship or training scheme in the last 12 months.  

Training and development opportunities, career progression and work/life balance were the top three most important factors students and graduates cited when considering their career options. 

Prospects also asked about the challenges being faced. Those at school said taking care of their mental health was their biggest challenge followed by studying at home. College and university students and graduates cited that keeping motivated was their main challenge, followed by taking care of their mental health.  

Nabilah Thagia, 17 from Bolton, is studying for her A Levels at college. She said:

“I had set my sights on engineering in year 10 but had second thoughts because there were so many other options available that I enjoyed. Reading about the amazing contributions engineers were able to make during the pandemic, through manufacturing ventilators, PPE and statistically modelling the spread of Covid-19 definitely helped to change my mind.  

“I’ve decided to pursue engineering as a career, so will be undertaking a degree apprenticeship. This gives me the best of both worlds as I can gain valuable work experience and industry-recognised qualifications at the same time. The degree apprenticeship schemes in the UK are of a very high quality so I'm really excited for this next step in my engineering career.”  

Charlie Ball, Head of Higher Education Intelligence for Prospects at Jisc said:

“The developments and research in health and social care and other industries are making people see those careers with a fresh perspective. These careers can be both challenging and rewarding, and they will have certain requirements, so it’s vital to seek professional advice and guidance.  

Â£50 million extra for school improvements
Sector News
The Welsh Government has today announced an additional Â£50m towards i
College welcomes Â£100k investment in gaming suites and new courses to propel students into industry
Sector News
A bespoke gaming room has been developed at Coleg y Cymoedd (@ColegyCy
VISA CHANGES TO FAST TRACK TOP TALENT TO GLOBAL BRITAIN
Sector News
Immigration system reforms to attract brightest global talent and driv

“The expert support available from university and college careers services will help those feeling lost or uncertain of what to do next. With challenging job prospects and students off campus, many young people are naturally feeling vulnerable and isolated. It's vital that we find more ways to deliver career advice and support to young people, particularly those in under-represented groups who are at most risk of disadvantage. We must remember that although students and graduates have shown remarkable resilience and adaptability during the last year, the job and career prospects of the young have been hit disproportionately hard by this pandemic and they deserve the best support we can offer.”  

Prospects is expanding its Future You programme in 2021 with more events, content, videos and podcasts as well as more virtual opportunities to bring students and graduates together with employers and careers advisors. 

Career advice as well as the Job Match online career planning tool can be found at prospects.ac.uk  

You may also be interested in these articles:

£50 million extra for school improvements
Sector News
The Welsh Government has today announced an additional £50m towards i
College welcomes £100k investment in gaming suites and new courses to propel students into industry
Sector News
A bespoke gaming room has been developed at Coleg y Cymoedd (@ColegyCy
VISA CHANGES TO FAST TRACK TOP TALENT TO GLOBAL BRITAIN
Sector News
Immigration system reforms to attract brightest global talent and driv
The future of remote apprenticeships: Top trends for 2021
Sector News
Flexible working - working from both the office and home - is a practi
Actions to prevent a mental health crisis in 2021 - New Campaign for Learning report
Sector News
@CForLearning launch new report - Understanding and Overcoming a Menta
Explicit instruction provides dramatic benefits in learning to read
Sector News
Research led by academics at Royal Holloway, University of London, pub
Student who took exams while on active deployment 'beyond happy' to finish degree
Sector News
Kristen Evans thanked the University of Bristol (@BristolUni) for “g
CLA’s 2021 Copyright Essay Prize launches
Sector News
The Copyright Licensing Agency launches its annual essay writing compe
NAHT comments on JCVI decision over prioritising teachers for vaccination
Sector News
NAHT (@NAHTnews) comments on JCVI decision over prioritising teachers
Students from disadvantaged backgrounds risk losing out most from Government's exams decision
Sector News
In response to yesterday's announcement that A-levels will be awarded
The Great Return – and the Great Reset
Sector News
Any business owner or manager expecting employees to flock back to the
England rugby star fronts device donation drive to help schoolchildren catch up on lost learning
Sector News
@EnglandRugby's @maroitoje fronts device donation drive with @virginme

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Campaign for Learning
Campaign for Learning has published a new article: Preventing a Mental Health Crisis 42 minutes ago
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 2 days ago

Instagram live not to be missed. February 28th at 19:30 GMT  to discuss about The Claudes SEN Law | Reform In UK Education System.

#TheClaudesSENLaw
... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 2 days ago

 ‘Young people are in danger of giving up on their futures and on themselves’

New @princestrust survey finds 1 in 4 young people feel ‘unable to... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5422)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page