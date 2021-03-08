 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Covid-19 must not set the clock back on gender equality in the workplace

Details
Hits: 164
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Workplace

 City & Guilds (@cityandguilds) calls on employers to prioritise flexibility and training opportunities to avoid fuelling gender inequality during pandemic #InternationalWomensDay

New findings from leading skills organisation City & Guilds Group suggest that the economic fallout of Covid-19 and the impact of home schooling and childcare obligations could threaten to set the clock back on progress made towards women’s empowerment and gender equality in the workplace.

According to the City & Guilds Group’s research – based on findings from a poll of 1,000 employed or furloughed people of working age in the UK – men and women have different priorities when it comes to job satisfaction. Whilst women are found to consider work life balance (56%), supportive colleagues (42%) and flexibility (44%) as top priorities, men prioritise earnings (43%) and are more concerned about moving up into senior positions (22%) highlighting a greater emphasis on career progression. 

The pandemic’s impact, combined with the long-standing opportunity gaps that women already face, suggest that women are set to be hit particularly hard in the current climate. According to City & Guilds’ own insights, even pre-pandemic a fifth (18%) of women were unable to secure better jobs since they were unable to work the hours required, whilst part-time workers – a contingent made up of more women than men – were less likely to receive workplace training than full-time employees (62% vs 72%) and were less inclined to believe there were opportunities for progression (22% vs 36%).

Furthermore, with women making up the majority of employees within service led industries according to ONS, and 133,000 more women than men furloughed at the end of 2020, it’s clear that women are in a more precarious position when it comes to employment, training and progression opportunities. The numbers suggest that women stand a greater chance of losing their jobs and therefore, access to opportunities to retrain and upskill will prove to be important in helping women get back into meaningful employment once furlough draws to an end.

Kirstie Donnelly, CEO at City & Guilds Group, commented:

 “Worryingly, many women are in jobs that are at high risk of disappearing due to the pandemic, but it’s crucial that – equal – opportunities for women to upskill, reskill and progress in their jobs do not fall by the wayside. We need to recognise that this is an issue which must be addressed, and it starts with encouraging more flexible working practices and taking a fairer approach to in-work progression for women. If we fail to do this, there is a very real risk of undoing the progress made towards gender equality.”

BMet studentsâ€™ creative expertise helps virtually promote high-end beverage brand
Sector News
The creative juices of BMet Collegeâ€™s (@BMetC) media students have b
Testing for secondary school and college students, their families, and staff - hereâ€™s what you need to know
Sector News
Thanks to the efforts everyone has made over the last few months, Covi
Graduates' labour market outcomes during COVID-19: occupational switches and skill mismatch
Sector News
This article looks at the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the labour ma

City & Guilds Group recently launched the ‘Skills Bridges’ programme designed to help individuals who work in industries heavily impacted by Covid-19 to reskill and switch careers into growing industries or those facing labour shortages. 

Donnelly continued: 

“Economic slowdowns disproportionately affect women – we need to make sure this isn’t the case and that women are not crowned the losers of this pandemic. Gender balance in the workplace isn’t just a nice to have – it is a critical component to the growth and success of any organisation. We need the diverse perspectives and leadership styles of both women and men for organisations and societies to thrive. That’s why it’s crucial that women are empowered to gain the skills they need to progress within their own industry or to make a move to a more secure job.”

City & Guilds Group is calling on employers, Government and wider society to ensure gender imbalance does not fall by the wayside and take active steps to ensure flexible working policies and equality of opportunity to reskill and upskill remain on their agenda – particularly as women appear to be at higher risk of losing their jobs.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Suffrage Science award for Royal Academy of Engineering CEO
Sector News
#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 - @RAEngNews Chief Executive Dr Hayaa
BMet students’ creative expertise helps virtually promote high-end beverage brand
Sector News
The creative juices of BMet College’s (@BMetC) media students have b
UK’s top female entrepreneurs backed by government to fire up economy through innovation
Sector News
#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2021 Forty of the UK’s leading women inn
Leading firm champions female engineers of tomorrow
Sector News
Leading Consultancy Providing Opportunities For Female Engineers Of
Microsoft connects jobseekers to employers with opportunities in digital
Sector News
Microsoft (@Microsoft) is launching an online apprenticeship platform
Thousands of Children to Benefit from Free Pasta King School Meals
Sector News
As they return to school, thousands of students are set to benefit fro
Who can go back to university and when? What support is available? Students’ questions answered
Sector News
From 8 March universities can start to resume in-person teaching for s
Testing for secondary school and college students, their families, and staff - here’s what you need to know
Sector News
Thanks to the efforts everyone has made over the last few months, Covi
Graduates' labour market outcomes during COVID-19: occupational switches and skill mismatch
Sector News
This article looks at the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the labour ma
Female Training Expert Urges Women To ‘Change the Male Landscape’ of Utilities Sector
Sector News
In the build-up to International Women's Day on 8th March, an acclaime
Wannabe broadcaster inspired by TV presenter battles back from tumours to land dream job
Sector News
A BUDDING reporter inspired by a popular broadcaster battled back from
SERC Set to Open Doors for Apprentices
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) will receive funding through t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet students’ creative expertise helps virtually promote high-end beverage brand 18 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 45 minutes ago

RT @UmbrellaTES: This sounds amazing! The Institute talks about 'Women in #apprenticeships' in their new podcast. Asking the questions ‘wha…
View Original Tweet

Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Dr Ann Limb CBE DL had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 38 minutes ago

Meeting ‘en plein air’ socially distanced with @cityandguilds CEO Kristie Donnelly - in training for our company wi… https://t.co/WrcNuS7fMA
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5459)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page