 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Tall Building Fire Safety X SFJ Awards training partnership improving standards & saving lives

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new partnership between Tall Building Fire Safety Limited (@fire_talland SFJ Awards (@SFJAwardsis enabling stakeholders to remain compliant and competent, improving public safety for years to come.

In the wake of the catastrophic Grenfell fire in 2017, this year the government is taking its much needed next steps towards a safer future, through the implementation of new fire and building safety regulations in England and Wales. With the proposed changes set to have a significant impact on those accountable for the management of residential tall buildings.

Last month, the Government moved closer to legislating through its newly introduced Fire Safety Bill (currently before Parliament) and the Building Safety Bill (due to come later this year) to strengthen the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 (FSO) in a number of key areas, by publishing their ‘Fire Safety Consultation’ response. A vital step in helping to ensure a tragedy like Grenfell never happens again.

Widely welcomed, the planned overhaul of the statutory guidance provided under the FSO brings together local enforcement agencies and national regulators to work in a new system to oversee the performance of building and fire safety. This will enable a ‘golden thread’ of vital information to be gathered over a building’s lifetime, ensuring safety improvement into the future.

Most notably, the reform imposes greater duties and accountability on the appointed Responsible Person (RP) for the safety of residents in multi-occupancy residential buildings. The RP will need to show competency in undertaking, recording, and sharing fire risk assessments to a high standard and be clearly identifiable, or Fire and Rescue Authorities will be able to take strong action against those who do not.

With the consequences of getting it wrong so great, it is not only vital that these ‘duty holders’ have access to the right training, at the right time, to develop the skills they require but that they are importantly able to evidence them. As a result, hundreds of employers and individuals will need certificated fire safety training when the changes come into force later this year, and echoing the sentiments of Dame Judith Hackett, the time for the industry to act and raise the bar’ is now, not to wait for legislation to enforce competence.

Russ Timpson, Director at Tall Building Fire Safety said: “The new UK regulatory frameworks present an immediate challenge to fire safety specialists, social and private landlords, construction companies, managing agents and even residents, who must swiftly acquire the competency to navigate them. As the UK’s leading network for tall building fire safety, we needed to ensure we were able to rapidly deliver fit for purpose fire safety training programmes to help stakeholders meet this need.

University of the Arts London publishes Anti-racism action plan and sets demanding target for BAME staff representation.
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has today (21 Apr) published its
Sommet Education acquiring majority stake in Invictus Education Group
Sector News
Sommet Education (@SommetEdu), the worldwide network of first-class hi
Delivering meaningful experiences of the workplace
Sector News
@CareermapNews is proud to announce that we have been commissioned by

“As the only fire safety training of its kind for tall building environments, our tailored ‘Tall Building Fire Safety Management Course’ is targeted at harnessing the skills learners require to take the appropriate steps and actions to mitigate and manage fire risks on an ongoing basis. This includes the need for employers to appoint a competent building safety manager, as well as create and maintain the ‘golden thread’ of building fire safety information in unique and complex tall building scenarios. The programme is recognised by the Institution of Fire Engineers, and is relevant for literally hundreds of individuals, employers and building managers today and into the future.”

In order to provide assurance to both learners and their employers that they have developed the right skills and knowledge to perform their roles safely, Tall Building Fire Safety partnered with SFJ Awards, who’s newly launched Custom Certification service accredits bespoke learning programmes just like this one.

John Clark, Head of Awards and Assurance Services at SFJ Awards said: “With the potentially catastrophic impact of tall building fires, the need for specific competencies to help prevent risk, tackle incidents and improve fire safety within them is immediate. The ‘Tall Building Safety Management Course’ is delivered by specialist tall building fire engineers, technical regulators, fire safety enforcers and firefighting operational commanders to provide learners working in the tall building environment with the skills, knowledge, and behaviours they need to manage fire risk.”

The programme was approved by SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification and Quality Assurance team in November 2020, in time for the training to be launched in December. Russ added: “Becoming an SFJ Awards approved centre means the subsequent certification and qualification for learners who may take the role of ‘Duty Holder’ is invaluable. Individuals with this SFJ Awards certificated training may be appointed as a competent building safety manager or be required to create or maintain a ‘golden thread’ of building safety information.”

An initial cohort of 10 registered learners have already completed the programme, and a further 12 are due to start this month. Scott Kirkwood, a Fire Safety Advisor who undertook the training programme in the first cohort said: “The Tall Buildings Fire Safety training has definitely helped me get up to speed quickly by going into more detail about vast subjects that I already had knowledge of, however would not necessarily have been able to go into as much detail with, when discussing with a client why certain fire protection measures should be in place. Russ, and the guest speakers who delivered the training, who are all experts in their field were brilliant, and provided very interesting information.”

More and more tall buildings are being built, and existing tall buildings modified and changed, as cities worldwide adopt ambitious building programmes. There are few specialists that work in the field and there is a lack of relevant or available qualifications for those looking to professionalise their skills.

Russ said: “Our ‘Tall Building Safety Management Course’ has been running internationally since 2013, providing much needed support to the rapidly expanding tall building environment. With new building safety regulations in the UK demanding competence from duty holders we see this as a great opportunity to improve standards and drive safety in an area where it is sorely needed.”

In addition to this management programme, Tall Building Fire Safety will also be delivering other bespoke, quality assured Tall High-Risk Building Level 3 certificates in the future, including:

  • Fire Safety in High-Risk Residential Buildings
  • Fire Safety in Tall Buildings under construction
  • Building Safety Bill Higher-Risk Building (HRB) Duty Holder Awareness

John concluded: “The Government’s reform, together with Tall Building Fire Safety’s training will help ensure greater accountability and responsibility for fire and structural safety issues throughout the lifecycle of all buildings regulated by the FSO. We’re honoured to be able to further enhance the quality of such vital learning through our Custom Certification Service and in turn ensure that the public feel safe and are safe from fire, regardless of where they live, stay or work.”

*Tall Building Fire Safety training image taken prior to Covid-19

You may also be interested in these articles:

University of the Arts London publishes Anti-racism action plan and sets demanding target for BAME staff representation.
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has today (21 Apr) published its
Sommet Education acquiring majority stake in Invictus Education Group
Sector News
Sommet Education (@SommetEdu), the worldwide network of first-class hi
How leading educators are connecting, collaborating and building communities together as the world emerges from the Covid 19 pandemic
Sector News
@C_Learning_net, Supported by the @EduFuturists and @Google Workspace
Targeted home support could be key in children’s early language development
Sector News
Results published today from ‘Talking Together’, a project develop
School Children Aged 8-12 Urged to Discover the World of Surveying
Sector News
New Campaign Aims to Create a New Generation of Indiana Jones’ - Yor
How much can you expect to earn in these public sector roles?
Sector News
Whether you’re beginning your career or thinking about a change of i
Delivering meaningful experiences of the workplace
Sector News
@CareermapNews is proud to announce that we have been commissioned by
Managing resentment in the office as more businesses reopen
Sector News
As businesses start to reopen, employers must keep on the lookout for
Early years inspection handbooks: what you need to know
Sector News
Gill Jones, @Ofstednews Deputy Director, Schools and Early Education,
COVID fears will drive surge in car use on the school run
Sector News
As schools across the UK return following months of COVID-19-enforced
Mature learners more likely to choose university courses that offer online or blended learning options
Sector News
Universities could attract more mature learners by offering online or
MIRROR launches at Plymouth College of Art
Sector News
Plymouth College of Art has announced the launch of MIRROR, an updated

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5609)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page