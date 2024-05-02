adi Group Invests in Continued Success Through Make UK Engineering Apprenticeships Employer Kitemark Accreditation

The Birmingham-based adi Group is already making great strides in building the engineering workforce of tomorrow through its award-winning apprenticeship scheme.

The firm is taking part in Next Gen Makers’ Engineering Apprenticeships Best Practice Programme. The collaboration comes ahead of Learning at Work Week which runs from May 20 to May 26.

Commenting on the firm’s continued commitment to the apprenticeship cause, Alan Lusty, CEO of the adi Group, which also has offices in Somerset, Northampton and Liverpool, said: “We are proud to be a firm that is continuously investing in improving the future of the UK engineering workforce.

“Our award-winning apprenticeship schemes have already produced a number of skilled engineers in recent years, but we always embrace new opportunities to grow and learn, as well as to inspire others within the engineering community”.

Next Gen Makers, a strategic partner to Make UK, helps manufacturers across the UK navigate the world of apprenticeships, helping them develop highly effective training schemes.

The organisation has recently launched the Engineering Apprenticeships Employer Kitemark Accreditation as part of the Programme, offering a way for employers to be endorsed as an exemplary employer of engineering apprentices.

The 12-month scheme includes Benchmarking, Apprentice and Training Provider Survey feedback, helping businesses work towards being officially recognised for their efforts in the engineering apprenticeship space.

“We want to our apprenticeship schemes to be as high-performing and effective as possible, and to deliver nothing short of an extraordinary learning and training experience, and we believe the Kitemark programme is a great avenue in ensuring this”, continued Mr Lusty.

“It’s also a great way to play a role in the fight to close the skills gap in engineering, and to invest in the future of the industry as a whole.

“Apprenticeships are still an undervalued pathway within engineering, and employers in the industry should strive to create inclusive and accessible schemes to help combat harmful misconceptions and encourage youngsters into the field”.