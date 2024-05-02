Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

adi Group Invests in Continued Success Through Make UK Engineering Apprenticeships Employer Kitemark Accreditation

adi Group May 2, 2024
0 Comments
lady on an laptop, engineering environment, Stock, Pexels

The Birmingham-based adi Group is already making great strides in building the engineering workforce of tomorrow through its award-winning apprenticeship scheme. 

The firm is taking part in  Next Gen Makers’ Engineering Apprenticeships Best Practice Programme.  The collaboration comes ahead of Learning at Work Week which runs from May 20 to May 26. 

Commenting on the firm’s continued commitment to the apprenticeship cause, Alan Lusty, CEO of the adi Group, which also has offices in Somerset, Northampton and Liverpool, said: “We are proud to be a firm that is continuously investing in improving the future of the UK engineering workforce. 

“Our award-winning apprenticeship schemes have already produced a number of skilled engineers in recent years, but we always embrace new opportunities to grow and learn, as well as to inspire others within the engineering community”. 

Next Gen Makers, a strategic partner to Make UK, helps manufacturers across the UK navigate the world of apprenticeships, helping them develop highly effective training schemes.  

The organisation has recently launched the Engineering Apprenticeships Employer Kitemark Accreditation as part of the Programme, offering a way for employers to be endorsed as an exemplary employer of engineering apprentices. 

The 12-month scheme includes Benchmarking, Apprentice and Training Provider Survey feedback, helping businesses work towards being officially recognised for their efforts in the engineering apprenticeship space. 

“We want to our apprenticeship schemes to be as high-performing and effective as possible, and to deliver nothing short of an extraordinary learning and training experience, and we believe the Kitemark programme is a great avenue in ensuring this”, continued Mr Lusty. 

“It’s also a great way to play a role in the fight to close the skills gap in engineering, and to invest in the future of the industry as a whole. 

“Apprenticeships are still an undervalued pathway within engineering, and employers in the industry should strive to create inclusive and accessible schemes to help combat harmful misconceptions and encourage youngsters into the field”. 

Published in: Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
adi Group

Related Articles

Claire Costello, Co-op

Levy Sharing is Caring

Claire Costello, Co-op’s Chief of People and Inclusion Officer, discusses how the public and third sector can better utilise apprenticeship levy share services Budget pressures…

Claire Costello May 1, 2024
0 Comments

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .