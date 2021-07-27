 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Clearing is a monumental opportunity, not a failure, Coventry University expert says

Details
Hits: 96
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Clearing is a symbol of opportunity, not failure, Coventry University expert says  

Coventry University’s (@covcampus) student recruitment expert Rob McGowan says Clearing should be seen as a monumental opportunity and not a disappointment, despite common misconceptions.  

With more than 70,000 student applicants placed into Higher Education through Clearing in the UK alone in 2020 according to UCAS figures, Clearing can be a crucial time which can help shape and transform educational and professional career prospects for many people.  

However, like many students, you might think Clearing is a last-ditch attempt to get into university if nowhere else will take you – right? Wrong.  

Clearing is simply the name for the process by which last-minute offers are made to students. It’s all about giving yourself the widest   possible range of options.  

You can go through Clearing if:  

 You’ve changed your mind about what or where you want to study  

 You haven’t applied for university yet and you don’t want to wait another year  

 You didn’t get the required grades for your initial chosen university   

 You did better than expected and want to apply for a different university or degree  

Coventry University’s Group Director of Recruitment and Admissions Rob McGowan has given his expert insight into Clearing, busting some old and outdated myths and misconceptions.  

Myth 1 - Clearing is just for people who have failed  

“Absolutely not. This idea is just a reflection of some very outdated views. Clearing is for students who want to change direction – perhaps you’ve missed the UCAS deadline or have had a change of heart about what or where you want to study.   

“We often see people deliberately put themselves into Clearing by rejecting all of their UCAS choices. People also do better than expected on results day and think perhaps there are other options out there. So, for them, Clearing is a way to trade up and study something they previously thought wasn’t an option for them.”  

“There’s also no way to tell how anyone was enrolled anyway, regardless of whether you were made a conditional offer 12 months ago or got your place through Clearing just weeks before your first day.”  

Myth 2 - It’s too late to choose a completely new course  

“One of the great things about Clearing is that it can be a real eye-opener to courses and career paths people may have never previously considered.   

“As long as you meet the course requirements and are a good match, you don’t necessarily need to have previously studied the course subject to be accepted onto a course.  

Schools are wasting Â£484m on paper each year, the equivalent of nearly 3 million Chromebooks*
Sector News
New UK research commissioned by Kami (@usekamiapp), the leading digita
Britannica wins international award at the worldâ€™s leading event for learning technology
Sector News
Britannica Digital Learningâ€™s LaunchPacks (@Britannica_UK) learning
College boost local business with new Management Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Barnsley Collegeâ€™s (@barnsleycollege) Business, Warehousing and Logi

“Just remember to keep an open mind – who knows what fascinating career path you might find yourself on?”  

Myth 3 - Clearing is just a way to fill a course that nobody wants to study  

“There are many reasons why courses aren’t full on results day, and universities can be pretty flexible about how many students they accept onto a course – it’s unusual these days for a course to be completely full, although some courses will fill up before Clearing due to limited workshop space or availability of compulsory placements.   

Myth 4 - Clearing is hectic. I’ll be on the phone from 8am and will have to make a rushed decision on the spot.  

“Clearing can be hectic, but there’s a lot you can do to prepare. It’s all in the planning, so make sure you do your research and see what’s on offer.   Even if you don’t have your grades, you can start contacting universities to see what’s on offer.  

“When it comes to the big day, the idea that once you receive an offer, you must decide there and then is a myth. Even if you’ve been offered a place early on in the day, you can’t accept anything until 3pm on results day, when UCAS track reopens.   

“So really, you’ll have plenty of time to consider your options and make a calm, rational decision about your future.”  

Clearing could be the start of something amazing. Find out more about Coventry University’s Clearing Hub.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Key questions to ask when choosing a tutor
Sector News
Since the start of the pandemic, education has been a mix of at home a
Schools are wasting £484m on paper each year, the equivalent of nearly 3 million Chromebooks*
Sector News
New UK research commissioned by Kami (@usekamiapp), the leading digita
Britannica wins international award at the world’s leading event for learning technology
Sector News
Britannica Digital Learning’s LaunchPacks (@Britannica_UK) learning
College boost local business with new Management Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Barnsley College’s (@barnsleycollege) Business, Warehousing and Logi
Leeds City College supports youth social action training
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), a member of Luminate Education Gr
NAHT comments on Education Committee’s call for home schooling register
Sector News
Today (26 July) the House of Commons Education Committee called for th
Boost for Welsh media industry with £22.2m innovation funding
Sector News
Two thousand new jobs could be created across the Cardiff capital regi
College upskill local electricians in the installation of EV charging equipment
Sector News
Here at Borders College (@BordersCollege), we were delighted to be abl
UCU responds to reports of compulsory vaccines for students
Sector News
Responding to reports that the UK government has considered compulsory
Lifetime reaffirms its mission to improve access to life-changing skills training while fuelling business growth
Sector News
In support of the UK’s mission to ‘build back better’ in a post
New T Level courses at Leicester College allow employers to claim £1,000 for every student on industrial placement
Sector News
Leicester College (@LeicesterColl) will offer a new range of technical
York St John University to create 129 new police recruits through partnership
Sector News
Since the launch of its Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, York S

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

University of Salford
University of Salford has published a new article: Schools are wasting £484m on paper each year, the equivalent of nearly 3 million Chromebooks* 37 minutes ago
National Apprenticeship Events and Conferences
National Apprenticeship Events and Conferences shared 2 photos in the The National Apprenticeship & School Leavers Event and Conference album 14 hours 37 minutes ago

Photos are being loaded.
Lifetime Training
Lifetime Training has a new avatar. 16 hours 18 minutes ago
Lifetime Training

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5913)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page