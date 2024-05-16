Skills Guarantee launches for students at The Sheffield College

The Sheffield College (@sheffcol) has launched a new pledge to ensure that its study programmes for young people enable them to be career ready.

The new Skills Guarantee outlines the support that students completing full-time study programmes can expect when they sign up for education and training.

Around 13,000 young people and adults complete a wide range of academic and technical qualifications every year ranging from entry through to university level.

Of those, there are approximately 5,000 students aged 16 to 19 completing full-time qualifications as well as additional activities that comprise their study programme.

Dave Trounce, Deputy Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “We are delighted to launch the Skills Guarantee to help our students become career ready.

“We are committed to supporting all full-time students on a study programme to gain the knowledge, skills and behaviours to go further in learning, work and life.”

All full-time students aged 16 to 19 will be eligible for all aspects of the Skills Guarantee, which includes some new and revised study programme elements.

The guarantee will provide students with a range of support during their study programmes such as an induction, weekly group tutorials and one-to-one meetings.

It also covers enrichment opportunities to broaden students’ understanding of their subject area and work related activities that may include an industry placement.

Digital skills development is a key theme with students supported to develop a digital portfolio that can be used to showcase their work to prospective employers.

The guarantee pledges to provide careers education and a progression or exit tutorial offering independent advice and guidance, supporting students with their next steps.

In addition, it reinforces the college’s commitment to employer involvement in the curriculum, including through its award-winning employer skills academies programme, and support for students to continue to develop English and maths skills.

A wide range of employer and enrichment activities are offered to full-time students. These include hearing from experts via industry talks and learning on-the-job skills through placements as well as taking part in competitions, trips and sports clubs.

Beauty therapy student Ellie Corps recently took part in the trip of a lifetime to Thailand, which provided the chance to develop personal and technical skills.

The 10-day trip for beauty and catering students was funded by the Turing Scheme, which provides students with opportunities to study, work and train abroad. Colleges, schools and universities apply for funding on an annual basis from the government-run scheme on students’ behalf.

Beauty students completed a qualification in traditional Thai massage at the Chiva Som Academy in Bangkok. They also learnt about the use of herbs to soothe physical ailments.

Ellie said: “It is not every day that you get to travel to Thailand as part of your course. I enjoyed everything about the trip. It was really good learning about Thai massage, which is very different compared to other styles.”

Meanwhile, the college is also organising a series of international industry placements for T Level students to Indonesia and Fiji.

Other students such as those in catering and hospitality are supported to compete in high profile industry competitions to develop their skills.

This year, students Beth Brewster, Joe Defries and Phoebe Tuttle won Zest Quest Asia 2024 and a week-long trip to New Delhi in India.

Joe Defries said: “I am really enjoying my course and have learned a lot. I think it’s good because it gives us skills that translate straight to industry. In the long term, I would like to travel and work abroad. The competition has really opened my eyes to other cuisines.”