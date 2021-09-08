 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Maths is pointless, right? Wrong! Smartick explains the importance of the subject in our everyday life

Details
Hits: 156
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

WHEN you’re sat in class learning about Pythagoras’ Theorem, the value of X or having your mind boggled by geometry, it is easy to assume this learning is pointless. That you will never need to use these skills in everyday life unless you become a maths teacher or a scientist. 

But the truth is, all of this comes in extremely useful for a wide range of jobs and a variety of everyday tasks. 

Here, the experts at Smartick, the innovative programme that enables children aged four-to-14 to brush up on their maths skills with bespoke online training, have highlighted how. 

Pythagoras’ Theorem: 

In maths class we are taught that in a right-angled triangle, the square of the two sides connected to the right angle is equal to the square of the third side called the hypotenuse. But how is this useful in life? 

If you’re decorating a room and using a ladder or if you need to paint on a high building, you will need to determine how tall the ladder needs to be to safely place the base away from the wall so it won’t tip over. 

And, when you’re buying a TV or a computer the sizes are always given as a measure of the diagonal too. You’ll need to use Pythagoras’ theorem to then work out the length and height.   

Geometry: 

Finding the areas, volumes and lengths of different shapes makes up a big chunk of maths lessons, but did you know it also makes up a huge part of video games too? 

Computer programmers are only able to create their virtual worlds because of the geometric computations which help to design the graphics. And, looking further afield, geometry is also important in other aspects of design. Interior designers need to make a room look more visually appealing with different shapes and patterns as well as take measurements to ensure everything will fit together, and this also goes for fashion designers too. 

Architects need to also use geometry when putting together their blueprint of a new building and even artists need to use the concept when painting to determine perspective and proportion.  

Basic maths: 

Addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and percentages are all essential for daily life. We need all of these for budgeting, working out how much money we have left after we’ve paid the bills, as well as how much we have left each month for our weekly food shops. 

UAL appoints Heather Francis as Chief Operating Officer and Professor Roni Brown as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education)
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has announced the appointment of
Asberger's Syndrome no barrier to first-class degree for music student
Sector News
A SKILLED student overcame the challenges of Asbergerâ€™s Syndrome to
Next generation of UK science leaders backed with Â£113 million to bring innovations to market
Sector News
Nearly 100 cutting edge projects will tackle major global issues, rang

These applications are also important in cooking, particularly when adapting recipes to feed more or less people, as well as exercise and training. 

When we’re training in sport we need to know how much we should increase our training sessions by, whether that be mileage, speed or weight, in order for us to get stronger, fitter and faster. 

These are also great skills to have when it comes to time management in the workplace too.  

Javier Arroyo, Co-founder of Smartick, said: “As you can see maths is an essential part of daily life and is used in so many careers. 

“For children who may need some extra help, Smartick is a great programme to help bring them up to speed and improve on any weaker areas of the subject. Each lesson only lasts for 15 minutes and are tailored to each student in a gamified way. By allowing children to see the fun side of maths, learning can really be made exciting.” 

Smartick uses a complex AI system to create a unique learning programme for each individual based on their academic level in real time.  It specialises in maths and coding and each task has a focus including memory skills, critical thinking, logic, reasoning and problem solving.  

The programme, which is available to download onto computers and tablets, is currently used in 185 countries and has even been shown to help with SAT exam success in the UK. For more information visit smartick.com  

You may also be interested in these articles:

UAL appoints Heather Francis as Chief Operating Officer and Professor Roni Brown as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education)
Sector News
University of the Arts London (@UAL) has announced the appointment of
Asberger's Syndrome no barrier to first-class degree for music student
Sector News
A SKILLED student overcame the challenges of Asberger’s Syndrome to
Next generation of UK science leaders backed with £113 million to bring innovations to market
Sector News
Nearly 100 cutting edge projects will tackle major global issues, rang
College unveils ‘Breathing Space Bench’ in a bid to boost mental health awareness
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) has unveiled a special ‘Breathing
As Briton's face an increase in taxes, almost three-quarters of UK professionals report they'd consider leaving their job if their employer suggested a remote working pay cut.
Sector News
The remainder reveal what pay drop they’d be prepared to acceptThe d
This country is too 'snobbish’ about what education is for says Professor Mary Beard
Sector News
Professor Mary Beard (@wmarybeard) and Sir Anthony Gormley give eviden
Applications open to place 2,000 Black Interns this year, building on success of 2021 initiative
Sector News
10,000 Black Interns (@10000BI), which aims to transform the horizons
NUS Scotland responds to Programme for Government 2021-22
Sector News
Responding to the First Minister’s Programme for Government statemen
Imperial College London partners with ayda to bring students a hybrid Freshers Week post pandemic
Sector News
Imperial College London (@imperialcollege) and fourteen other universi
IFS initial response to the Prime Minister's announcement of New tax will fund health and social care reform
Sector News
“Today’s announcements on the Health and Social Care Levy (#Health
Insta mums reveal how to save £300 for uniforms ahead of back to school rush
Sector News
According to a recent report by The Children's Society, the average sc
School staff should not be involved in running vaccination centres, says NAHT
Sector News
Following comments made by DfE minister, Nick Gibb, to the education s

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6044)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page