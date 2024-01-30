73% of MOT testers still need to take their Annual Assessment

IMI warns MOT testers face risk of additional checks if they miss the 31st March deadline

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) is highlighting that an estimated 73% of MOT testers are yet to take their Annual Assessment and face new checks if they miss the deadline of 31st March. As of 8th January 2024, MOT testers are required to submit a recent basic DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check if they are ‘returning after being lapsed or suspended from testing – this includes being suspended for not completing your annual assessment’. As such, it is vital that MOT Testers ensure they have completed their Annual Assessment by the deadline.

DBS checks are also now required for new testers, existing testers adding another test group and those returning to testing after a disciplinary period of 28 days or a longer cessation of two or five years.

Hayley Pells, IMI Policy and public Affairs lead said

“This could have a serious impact on garages’ ability to complete MOT testing, and ultimately their customer satisfaction and profitability. Garages therefore need to support their technicians in their training and assessments to avoid any impact on the business.”

“MOT testers who fail to meet the deadline will lose their ability to conduct any MOT work until their training and assessment has been completed, and their DBS check has been approved”, added Hayley.

Any MOT testers who do miss the deadline will have to competently demonstrate to a DVSA representative face-to-face, in their place of work, their ability to carry out an MOT test on a vehicle. Before they can book this demonstration test, technicians will need to submit a DBS certificate to the DVSA online. Technicians without DBS checks conducted within three months of the test date will need to request one, and these can take many weeks to be processed and a certificate received. Failing to complete the assessment in time could, therefore, have serious consequences both for garage income and road safety.

Alternatively, the IMI also has an IMI Approved Network across the UK which offers MOT qualifications, CPD and assessment solutions, giving MOT testers the choice of finding the right fit for them.

