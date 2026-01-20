A Cut Above the Rest: Deeside Lecturer Shortlisted for UK Educator of the Year

Hairdressing Lecturer Kelly Pasicznyk has been recognised on a national stage after securing a finalist position in the Educator of the Year category at the British Hairdressing Business Awards 2026, placing them among the UK’s most influential and forward-thinking hairdressing professionals.

The shortlist highlights individuals who are shaping the future of the industry through strong leadership, commercial success and a commitment to excellence. With hundreds of entries reviewed by an expert judging panel, reaching finalist status marks a significant achievement and reflects the high calibre of talent within today’s hairdressing sector.

Now in its 28th year, the British Hairdressing Business Awards have become a benchmark for professionalism and progress within the industry, celebrating those who combine creativity with smart, sustainable business practices. The awards champion individuals who inspire teams, strengthen local communities and continue to raise standards across the UK hairdressing landscape.

On being named a finalist, Kelly, based at Deeside, said: “Being named a finalist is a profound honour that speaks to the dedication and passion I bring to my career. To be recognised alongside such esteemed industry professionals is truly humbling. I am incredibly proud of this milestone and deeply grateful for the recognition.”

Julie Guzzo, Curriculum Director for Technical Studies who nominated and supported Kelly’s submission said: “I nominated Kelly for Educator of the Year because their impact on our learners at the college is truly transformative. Their strong commitment, coupled with boundless creativity and a genuine passion for the craft, creates an exceptional learning environment. They are an inspiring Educator who constantly pushes the boundaries of their own knowledge and development, ensuring our students receive the most cutting-edge insights and expertise. This dedication to both personal and professional growth, which is then generously shared with our learners, makes them an incredibly deserving candidate for this prestigious award.”

Mark Moloney, Managing Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: “The British Hairdressing Business Awards celebrate far more than success, they recognise the resilience, leadership and innovation that underpin a thriving industry. Our 2026 finalists demonstrate exceptional business insight and a genuine commitment to excellence, while playing a vital role in supporting local high streets, creating jobs and delivering outstanding client experiences. The quality of entries this year was truly impressive.”

Judges praised the depth and quality of submissions this year, noting a strong focus on innovation, leadership and long-term business vision. Finalists were selected for their ability to adapt, grow and lead in an ever-evolving industry, while delivering exceptional standards at every level.

Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday March 2, held at the iconic Royal Lancaster London. The evening will celebrate the individuals and businesses shaping the future of the hairdressing industry.