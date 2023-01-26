” A Passion to Inspire ” Competition 2023

Great Employers – Chefs – Lecturers – Producers and Farmers to Inspire the next Generation !!

Passion’s 14th Anniversary – We have 7 heats and planned over 120 students being involved both Kitchen and FOH from brilliant Colleges

The Competition Supports all Skills from Produce to Kitchen – Prep and not just stunning service but cocktails and Wine Service

The Judges from the Heats will become the winning team’s mentors and help them develop their Skills for the final on the 21st March, 2023 at City College Norwich

Very special Upskill days Planned – The Front of House student finalists 28th March, 2023 at New Hall Wines Tour and all the finalists at MJP at Caistor Hall – a Great Lunch and ingredients for the Final !!

There is so much support this year for the competition and our Industry – Simply Magic

Fabulous prizes and adventures await the winners – Meeting The Culinary Legend Marco Pierre – White at The Brilliant 25th Skills for Chefs www.skillsforchefs.org.uk – and A great Culinary Journey to Lyon with the wonderful Steve from Grande Cuisine Academy https://academy.grandecuisine.co.uk/

Special Cook Books – Chefi Knife rolls and stunning Clothing from Russums and many more Prizes to celebrate their great work and achievements and The Trophy.

A massive thank you to everybody involved – one big brilliant TEAM

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

