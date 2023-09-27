Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

“A Passion to Inspire” Competition 2024

Passion to Inspire September 27, 2023
0 Comments
"A Passion to Inspire" Competition 2024

We all come together – Great Employers – Chefs – Lecturers – Producers and Farmers to Inspire the next Generation – as we all Care about Inspiring Young People !!!

Passion’s 15th Anniversary – We have 8 heats and planned over 120 students being involved both Kitchen and FOH from brilliant Colleges

The Competition Supports all Skills from Produce to Kitchen – Prep and not just stunning service but cocktails and Wine Service

We are planning a very special Upskill day for all The Front of House and Kitchen student finalists

There is so much support this year for the competition and our Great Industry – Simply Magic

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Passion to Inspire

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .