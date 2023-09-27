“A Passion to Inspire” Competition 2024

We all come together – Great Employers – Chefs – Lecturers – Producers and Farmers to Inspire the next Generation – as we all Care about Inspiring Young People !!!

Passion’s 15th Anniversary – We have 8 heats and planned over 120 students being involved both Kitchen and FOH from brilliant Colleges

The Competition Supports all Skills from Produce to Kitchen – Prep and not just stunning service but cocktails and Wine Service

We are planning a very special Upskill day for all The Front of House and Kitchen student finalists

There is so much support this year for the competition and our Great Industry – Simply Magic

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

