AAT appoints Lucy Cohen, Mazuma entrepreneur and industry leader, as youngest ever President

AAT has announced Lucy Cohen as its new President, succeeding Michael Steed, with Craig Dyer appointed Vice President.

Cohen takes on the role with a commitment to championing diversity and inclusion as well as support for small businesses – areas she says are vital to shaping the future of the accountancy profession. As an award-winning entrepreneur and co-founder of Mazuma, Cohen has spent nearly two decades at the forefront of the UK accounting industry. Recognised as a leading advocate for inclusivity and small business growth, she has dedicated her career to empowering both business owners and apprentices. From delivering sessions at industry events to chairing roundtables on gender parity, she has established herself as innovative disruptor in this sector. Her Presidency marks a full circle moment, having begun her journey through an apprenticeship with AAT, before launching her now multi-million-pound business.

AAT CEO Sarah Beale welcomed Cohen’s appointment,

“We’re delighted to welcome Lucy as our new President. Her journey from AAT apprentice to successful business leader is a powerful example of what can be achieved through hard work, resilience and a passion for helping others to succeed. Lucy’s commitment to diversity and small business support reflects the very best of what AAT stands for. I’d also like to congratulate Craig Dyer on his appointment as Vice-President. Together, they bring energy, insight and experience to AAT’s leadership team.”

Cohen’s vision and priorities

Cohen began her career studying with AAT and co-founded Mazuma, at just 23 years old. From her spare bedroom she built a subscription-based accountancy firm, employing over 70 people and serving more and 10,000 SME clients across the UK.

“My two priorities are simple. I know what it’s like to start out without connections or a head start. The AAT apprenticeship gave me the foundation for everything that followed. It taught me that talent exists everywhere – it just needs the right chance to grow. Every step of the way, AAT has been there, having my back when it counted. Now I want to give back to the professional community that gave me my start,” said Cohen.

A long-time advocate for mental health awareness and equality in accountancy, Cohen received the AAT Past Presidents’ Award in 2021 for her leadership and work to destigmatise mental health in the profession.

Cohen continues,

“I’m passionate about promoting equality in our profession and using innovative approaches to make amazing futures accessible for everyone. AAT’s role in supporting people from all backgrounds to build sustainable careers and businesses has never been more important and I’m proud to lead that mission.”

Supporting members through change

New Vice-President Craig Dyer brings his own inspiring story of career reinvention. Starting with an AAT apprenticeship, Dyer went on to build a 15-year career in teaching, becoming an Assistant Headteacher before retraining through AAT to establish his own practice.

“I’m honoured to serve as Vice-President alongside Lucy,” said Dyer. “AAT gave me the flexibility and confidence to change careers, and I’m committed to amplifying members’ voices and ensuring they have the support they need to succeed.”

Tribute to Michael Steeds Leadership

AAT also paid tribute to Michael Steed, who concluded his term as President after a year of dedicated service. Steed’s presidency was concluded by the award of Past Presidents jewel to mark continued contribution he has made to AAT.

“We want to celebrate Michael’s incredible impact on our community as he completes his Presidency. He leaves a strong legacy of advancing our member community. From contributing to the formation of our Members’ Advisory Council to launching our inaugural member event AAT Connect and working closely with local communities to maximise opportunities to meet up. Members have always been at the heart of Michael’s Presidency, and we thank for his leadership and support,” said Beale.

Reflecting on his Presidency at AAT, Steed said,

“I think it’s fair to say that no AAT President has taken quite the same path as I have over the past year. It’s been truly a unique journey, one rooted in service, connection and legacy, as I’ve worked to strengthen our governance support our members and revitalise our branch network.”

AAT’s next chapter

The appointment follows AAT’s new governance structure, designed to balance long term stability with fresh energy. The Board, Executive and President through the Members’ Advisory Council now each hold distinct but complimentary roles, ensuring AAT remains closely connected to its members.