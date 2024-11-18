Achievements recognised as training provider’s apprentices graduate

The achievements of nearly 100 apprentices from across Wales were celebrated at an apprenticeship graduation ceremony in Mid Wales.

Cambrian Training Company and its sub-contractors hosted the bi-annual ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd where they recognised the learning journey of graduates from a wide range of industries.

The ceremony followed a positive recent Estyn inspection of Cambrian Training Company whose contribution to the hospitality sector in Wales was highlighted as an example of best practice.

The company is one of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers, delivering apprenticeships for the Wesh Government. Its sub-contractors are Apprenticeship Group Wales (AGW), Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids Clubs, Call of the Wild, Inspiro Learning, Portal, Progression Training, Sirius Skills and The Work Based Training Agency (WBTA).

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Faith O’Brien congratulated all the graduates, including six of the company’s own staff.

“Apprenticeships have a long and rich history, dating back to 1563,” said Faith, a former apprentice herself. “While the conditions have evolved, the core idea remains the same: offering people the chance to learn and grow through hands-on experience.

“Apprenticeships open doors for everyone, allowing individuals to enter their desired careers. They also help businesses build the skilled workforce they need, proving that learning isn’t just confined to classrooms – it’s about gaining real-world experience.

“Every single apprentice has proved that with dedication, resilience and the right guidance, anyone can create their own path to success.

“A senior Welsh Government official once told me that apprenticeships were the ‘gold standard of work-based learning’. As someone who began her own career through an apprenticeship, I can personally attest to the power of these programmes.”

Thanking training officers and mentors, she added: “Your support and expertise have been the cornerstone of these apprentices’ success. You’ve not only shared your knowledge but also instilled confidence and belief in each apprentice, even during times when apprentices might have doubted themselves.”

Faith went on to acknowledge the support of sub-contractors saying that their collaboration ensures that the skills gained by apprentices are relevant and exactly what evolving industries need.

She also praised “supportive employers” for recognising the value of apprenticeships and what they add to their organisations.

“Remember this day as a milestone, but not the destination,” she told the graduates. “The skills you’ve gained through your apprenticeship are the tools. How you utilise them, shape them and innovate with them is up to you.

“As you move forward, keep the spirit of learning alive, embrace challenges and remember that every experience, good or bad, is a step closer to the professional you aspire to be.

“I have no doubt that you will take these skills and continue to build not only your future but also the future of your industries and communities here in Wales.”

Cambrian Training