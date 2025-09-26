ACT Learner Coach earns scholarship to work in the Ivory Coast

Lived experience has shaped Kellie Steele’s career in youth work. Previously navigating hardship, as well as life as a teenage mother, she has used her experience to build something constructive and is now working at ACT as a Jobs Growth Wales+ Learning Coach. She has also recently completed her master’s degree in Youth and Community Work.

“Growing up, I experienced a lot of challenges – from witnessing death and drug misuse to becoming a teenage mother myself,” she said. “These experiences shaped who I am and sparked a deep desire to understand the events, triggers, and underlying factors that influence young people’s behaviours.

“Learning gave me clarity, purpose, and healing. I wanted to resonate with young people, not just on a professional level, but through shared lived experience. I am proof that, regardless of how life begins, it’s possible to overcome challenges and accomplish positive things.”

This perspective continues to be at the heart of Kellie’s work, where she supports learners facing similar barriers. During her time at ACT, Kellie has seen first-hand the impact of simply being present for young people.

“Just being present can make a massive difference. Many of the learners I support are dealing with more than just poor attendance, they’re often struggling with complex personal issues, mental health challenges, financial issues or unstable home environments.”

As well as a connection through similar experiences, Kellie credits her academic studies with helping her see beyond learners’ surface-level behaviours and helping her develop a reflective and compassionate approach.

“Behaviour is often communication,” she added. “When we take time to understand the root causes, we can support change rather than just manage symptoms.”

In her role as an Attendance Officer, and now a Learning Coach, she has learned the value of relational work, building trust with learners by being empathetic.

“Even though my role is primarily as an Attendance Officer, many of the learners see me as much more than that. I’ve built relationships based on trust, consistency, and mutual respect. I’m proud to be seen as someone who makes a positive difference in their day.”

Off the back of her academic achievements, Kellie has recently been offered the opportunity to travel to the Ivory Coast on a scholarship, where she will work with children, young people, and families across education centres and youth facilities.

“It’s a chance to see how communities in a completely different cultural and social context support their young people and families,” she explained. “I also hope to share some of what I’ve learned through my own studies and lived experiences – not as an expert, but as someone who genuinely cares.”

Though short-term, the opportunity offers Kellie a chance to grow in cultural understanding and bring back new insights to her work in Wales.

“Understanding a new culture in depth will help me develop greater cultural awareness and sensitivity – both of which are vital when working in inclusive, youth-focused environments like ACT,” she said.