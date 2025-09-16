Adult Learning Course Fuels Richard’s Fashion Industry Career Dream

Inheriting a sewing machine from his late mum has proved the springboard for Richard Jones to launch a learning journey that he hopes will secure a dream career in the fashion industry.

Having had some basic sewing tuition from his mum, Richard, 35, from Broughton, enrolled on an Adult Learning Wales course in Wrexham. He is now taking the third part of the course and preparing for a foundation degree course in art and design at Chester University to be followed by a three-year degree in fashion design.

Aiming high, his ambition is to graduate and make his name in one of the world’s fashion capitals – London, New York, Paris or Milan – and see his creations modelled on the fashion runway and in Vogue.

Richard has shown remarkable resilience to overcome the loss of his mother, Jacqueline, in 2024, having been her carer for six years. This loss, together with periods of strict isolation during the pandemic, left him struggling with his mental health.

His inspirational story comes during Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 15 to 21. Hundreds of free online and in-person courses, taster sessions and events are being organised to boost people’s career prospects, skills, confidence and wellbeing.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, this annual campaign seeks to connect people with a wide range of lifelong learning opportunities in Wales.

The resounding Adult Learners’ Week message is: Never stop learning.

“What began as a way to honour mum’s memory soon evolved into an eagerness to learn this skill as a profession,” explained Richard. “Through each stitch and project, I not only developed a new skill, but also discovered a deep appreciation for the artistry and expression involved in fashion.

“Sewing became a form of therapy, a channel for my creativity and a new beginning.”

Praising Vikki Roberts, Adult Learning Wales’ curriculum development co-ordinator, sewing tutor Tina Doyle and his classmates, he added: “They have become a positive support group in my life and helped allow me to explore my creative voice and turn a personal journey of healing into a professional path filled with purpose.”

Vikki described Richard as the “ideal community adult learner”. “At the heart of his learning journey is a burning passion to progress, she said. “He lights up the classroom with his enthusiasm and support of his peers.

“After the loss of his mum, he was left feeling he had nowhere to turn and his world was flipped upside-down. He found himself both grieving and searching for a way to reconnect with something meaningful. He has shown great strength to turn his life around.”

Richard, who has worked in hairdressing, call centres and as a bank teller, fully endorses Adult Learners’ Week in Wales.

“It’s never too late to change career if you think you have made a mistake,” he said. “I think too many people get stuck in a career they don’t enjoy. You are never too old to learn something new.

“My mum always said that life is far too short and to go for what I want in life and not be apologetic about it.”