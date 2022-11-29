Amazing Apprenticeships announce comprehensive collection of resources for National Apprenticeship Week 2023

Films, posters, guides, checklists and fact sheets make up this year’s NAW2023 resource bundle, with even more to come in January, including an exciting new ‘Apprenticeship Arcade’ and a special episode of The Parent Perspective Podcast.

Running from Monday 6th – Sunday 12th February, National Apprenticeship Week 2023 (NAW2023) is a celebration of the benefits that apprenticeships present, and a chance for everyone involved in apprenticeships to raise awareness, understanding and excitement around the opportunities they provide.

Phase one of the collection, launching today, is focused on teachers and careers advisers, providing them with resources that they can use to increase awareness and enthusiasm in young people and their families, parents, or carers. In addition to the bundle of films, posters and fact sheets, new this year is ‘The School and College Guide to National Apprenticeship Week 2023’ covering everything you need to know, as well as the ‘Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for an Apprenticeship’.

Later releases will widen the collection and include event listings, a ‘How to Employ your First Apprentice’ guide for employers, an exciting new Apprenticeship Arcade, and a special episode of The Parent Perspective Podcast.

Covering everything that needs to be considered from the point of application, the ‘Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for an Apprenticeship’ will help parents and students navigate the process and is available to download now.

“Recent research* presented us with an unavoidable stat; one in 10 parents do not feel confident in supporting their child in navigating the apprenticeship application process,” says Schools and Resources Manager Helen Twomey. “We wanted to acknowledge this and provide a solution to help them better understand the process and support their child(ren).”

Unlike the structure offered by the UCAS process, apprenticeship opportunities can arise at any time of the year and the process will differ according to the hiring organisation and the role being recruited for.

“The process is more like applying for a job than a university course,” continues Twomey. “There is a need for flexibility, tenacity and a timely response as and when opportunities arise. The new guide will give students the best possible chance in preparing for applications, and parents and carers a framework and understanding that will help them properly support their child.”

The ‘Apprenticeship Arcade, due to launch in January, is a collection of fun, interactive games devised by Amazing Apprenticeships to get students actively engaging with apprenticeships.

“Games and quizzes are ever popular resources both for classroom use and individual participation. They capture students’ attention, create a sense of competition and are a brilliant way to impart messaging and knowledge around apprenticeship opportunities. In the new year, we will launch a whole arcade of online games to capture imagination in the classroom.

Current resources are now available via the Amazing Apprenticeships website with later releases announced via the Amazing Apprenticeships newsletter.

