Annual student awards celebrate success at Coleg Cambria

Coleg Cambria(@colegcambria) celebrated the dedication and skill of learners and apprentices at its annual Student Awards.

The college’s Yale site in Wrexham held events for Further and Higher Education (FE and HE) and Work-based Learning (WBL) and Adult and Community Learning (ACL) this week.

Chief Executive Yana Williams and Cath Sullivan, Deputy Chief Executive for People, Experiences and Culture, hosted proceedings over two nights.

“Congratulations to everyone on your success in the last year,” said Ms Williams.

“Also, a big thank you to your families, friends and those who supported you on your journeys.

“You are a credit to Coleg Cambria, and we are so pleased and proud to be able to celebrate your achievements across a wide range of programmes.

“From apprenticeships and work-based learning courses to A Levels and more, whatever your next steps will be, we will always be here for you and wish you the very best of luck for the future.”

Special guests were entrepreneur, speaker and business start-up consultant Emmanuel Anthony, whose mission is to “empower people to turn their passion into their profession through resilience, work ethic and entrepreneurship”, and Matt Hall, a Guinness World Record Holder, serial entrepreneur, amateur bodybuilding finalist and host of Apple’s top charted podcast, Success School.

The student awards celebrate achievement across all of Cambria’s sites – Northop, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Bersham Road and Yale college in Wrexham.

Among the winners were:

Deeside Sixth Student of the Year – Daniel Mayers-Jones

Yale Sixth Student of the Year – Zoe Bayley-Jones

Welsh Language Student of the Year – Melody Griffiths

Welsh Language Apprentice of the Year – Ruby Ballantyne

Charity Learner of the Year – Ben White

Access to Higher Education Student of the Year – Selma Souza Fernandes

Higher Education Learner of the Year – Matthew Jones

Neurodiverse-Centred Course Student of the Year – Natasha Royal

Elite Sports Student of the Year – Carys Davies

Esports Student of the Year – Oliver Pearce

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Students of the Year – Max Williams, Micah Hampton, Enrique Manzano.

Digital Technologies Apprentice of the Year – Ashley Littlemore

Adult Learner of the Year – Anne Williams

Aeronautical Apprentice of the Year – Robert Jones

Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Hayley Brittle

Llysfasi Land-based Student of the Year – Charlotte Bailey

Northop Technical Studies Student of the Year – Kai Dodd

Childcare WBL of the Year –Gemma Young

Learn English Learner of the Year – Deodato Barbosa De Carvalho

Welsh for Adults Learner of the Year – Kierion Lloyd

Hair and Beauty WBL of the Year – Tia Arrowsmith

There was also special recognition for the WorldSkills UK finalists who represented the college and industry partners in 2023/24.