Annual student awards celebrate success at Coleg Cambria
Coleg Cambria(@colegcambria) celebrated the dedication and skill of learners and apprentices at its annual Student Awards.
The college’s Yale site in Wrexham held events for Further and Higher Education (FE and HE) and Work-based Learning (WBL) and Adult and Community Learning (ACL) this week.
Chief Executive Yana Williams and Cath Sullivan, Deputy Chief Executive for People, Experiences and Culture, hosted proceedings over two nights.
“Congratulations to everyone on your success in the last year,” said Ms Williams.
“Also, a big thank you to your families, friends and those who supported you on your journeys.
“You are a credit to Coleg Cambria, and we are so pleased and proud to be able to celebrate your achievements across a wide range of programmes.
“From apprenticeships and work-based learning courses to A Levels and more, whatever your next steps will be, we will always be here for you and wish you the very best of luck for the future.”
Special guests were entrepreneur, speaker and business start-up consultant Emmanuel Anthony, whose mission is to “empower people to turn their passion into their profession through resilience, work ethic and entrepreneurship”, and Matt Hall, a Guinness World Record Holder, serial entrepreneur, amateur bodybuilding finalist and host of Apple’s top charted podcast, Success School.
The student awards celebrate achievement across all of Cambria’s sites – Northop, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Bersham Road and Yale college in Wrexham.
Among the winners were:
Deeside Sixth Student of the Year – Daniel Mayers-Jones
Yale Sixth Student of the Year – Zoe Bayley-Jones
Welsh Language Student of the Year – Melody Griffiths
Welsh Language Apprentice of the Year – Ruby Ballantyne
Charity Learner of the Year – Ben White
Access to Higher Education Student of the Year – Selma Souza Fernandes
Higher Education Learner of the Year – Matthew Jones
Neurodiverse-Centred Course Student of the Year – Natasha Royal
Elite Sports Student of the Year – Carys Davies
Esports Student of the Year – Oliver Pearce
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Students of the Year – Max Williams, Micah Hampton, Enrique Manzano.
Digital Technologies Apprentice of the Year – Ashley Littlemore
Adult Learner of the Year – Anne Williams
Aeronautical Apprentice of the Year – Robert Jones
Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Hayley Brittle
Llysfasi Land-based Student of the Year – Charlotte Bailey
Northop Technical Studies Student of the Year – Kai Dodd
Childcare WBL of the Year –Gemma Young
Learn English Learner of the Year – Deodato Barbosa De Carvalho
Welsh for Adults Learner of the Year – Kierion Lloyd
Hair and Beauty WBL of the Year – Tia Arrowsmith
There was also special recognition for the WorldSkills UK finalists who represented the college and industry partners in 2023/24.