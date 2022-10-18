Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

EN:Able Futures Flexi-job apprentice named UK’s number one Level 4 construction apprentice

FE News Editor October 18, 2022
Dan Voke named UK’s number one Level 4 construction apprentice

We are delighted to announce that EN:Able Futures apprentice Dan Voke was named Level 4 Construction Apprentice of the Year at the national UK Construction Apprenticeship Awards 2022 ceremony at MediaCityUK Salford on Friday 14 October.

The Construction Apprenticeship Awards recognise excellence and the achievements of apprentices, providers and employers in the UK Construction Apprenticeships Sector.  This year’s awards were presented by comedian and actor Justin Moorhouse, famed for his role in TV comedy Phoenix Nights.  Dan was the only apprentice from Yorkshire amongst all those shortlisted this year

Dan is a Level 4 Site Supervision apprentice and works as an Assistant Site Manager with Esh Construction while studying for his qualification at Leeds College of Building. Dan works on Pemberton Road, a joint development of 82 new affordable family homes in Castleford for WDH and Leeds Federated Housing Association, procured through EN:Procure’s New Build Housing Framework. 

EN:Able Futures Apprenticeship Manager Hannah Norton, who has supported Dan since he was recruited by EN:Able Futures, nominated him for this award.  She saw the outstanding commitment and leadership skills he demonstrated within his apprenticeship far exceeded anything she had experienced before and wished to help him receive the wider recognition he deserved.

Dan is not only a distinction achieving student, but he also shows natural leadership abilities, championing apprenticeships as a National Apprenticeship Week ambassador, mentoring other apprentices he works alongside, and always achieving a positive impact in his role to maintain the safe and efficient management of the new build housing construction site. Dan previously worked in the trade side of the industry and was excited to begin this apprenticeship journey at the age of 20.

EN:Able Futures Director of Operations Julie Deeley commented:

Everyone at EN:Able Futures is extremely proud of Dan.  Winning this national award is a fantastic achievement and recognition of his talents and extra efforts both within his role and to promote apprenticeships more widely.  We are proud that our Flexi-job Apprenticeship Service is providing the premium quality apprenticeship experiences we promise through our wraparound pastoral care and excellent working relationships with contractors like Esh Construction and education providers like Leeds College of Building, working together to enable talent to flourish.”

Simon Woodward, Operations Director at Esh Construction, said:

“Dan is a model example for any apprentice or anyone considering an apprenticeship route. He always strives to go the extra mile and his progress in a relatively short period in his role has been remarkable. Each day on site he drives forward safety, quality and productivity. He is a key part of our team and I’m sure a long, rewarding career lays ahead.”

Dan Voke, Assistant Site Manager at Esh Construction, said:

Winning the award gives me a great sense of achievement, it supplements what I have accomplished so far in my career. I am really looking forward to my future in the industry. Anyone seeking an apprenticeship in the future should gain as much experience as they can and find what job best suits them. There are plenty of opportunities in the construction industry.”

