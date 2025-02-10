Apprentice nurse inspired to help others after her own care for rare bone disease

A University of Sunderland nursing apprentice born with a rare genetic bone condition is now on a mission to make a difference to others after being inspired by her own hospital care.

Charlotte Proud, from Gateshead, was two years old when she was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), more commonly referred to as Brittle Bone Disease, causing her bones to break more easily, as well as affecting other parts of her body such as tendons and ligaments.

The 33-year-old has experienced more than 50 fractures and undergone 13 surgeries.

Charlotte always knew she wanted a career in helping others, but it is her own hospital treatment over the years which ultimately inspired her to pursue nursing.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in hospital, and I’ve always been inspired by the people who looked after me,” Charlotte explained.

“From paramedics and ambulance trips to visits to A&E, fracture clinics and outpatient appointments – the nursing and medical staff have always been amazing, so caring and compassionate.”

After working for the NHS for seven years as a physiotherapy assistant, inspired again by the nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte began her Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship at the University in 2023.

As part of the apprenticeship, Charlotte works at Elm House in Gateshead, a rehabilitation unit for adults with complex mental health needs run by the Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW).

A key part of Charlotte’s role is helping patients develop the skills needed in recovery through accessing activities in the community such as cooking, shopping and attending appointments.

Charlotte, who will graduate from the University in 2028, said:

“Just being able to learn on the job I have gained so much experience I know that by the end of the apprenticeship I will be ready to qualify as a Registered Mental Health Nurse.

“I’ve grown massively in confidence, and I just continue to feel inspired. This is partly down to the apprenticeship programme, the staff and their expertise but also the facilities at the University. We’ve been able to use the Anatomy Lab and the support I’ve received from the University’s disability and wellbeing teams has really helped.”

Not letting her condition hold her back, Charlotte has completed 15 half marathons, including the Great North Run seven times and four full marathons including London, Paris and Yorkshire.

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Our apprenticeship programmes aim to enable all learners to achieve their potential, with academic and professional services colleagues providing additional support where needed.

“Charlotte’s story is a great example of how apprenticeships can provide opportunities for people to develop in their careers, and her determination to succeed despite her own health challenges is truly inspirational.”

This week, as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2024 (Monday 10 February – Sunday 16 February), the University of Sunderland is shining a light on the inspirational work of its apprentices, partners and staff, and showcasing the impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses and regional economies.

The University launched its advanced, higher and degree apprenticeships programme in 2017.

Starting with just a handful of employers, the University scheme has grown year on year, now partnering with more than 150 organisations. There are currently just under 1,000 apprentices on an advanced, higher and degree apprenticeship programme covering a range of sectors and job roles with over 340 enrolments so far this year.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said:

“Apprenticeships are a great way to learn in a practical and applied way. They enhance career prospects and job opportunities, transforming lives in the process.

“Providing high-quality apprenticeships is a vital part of our role as a professions-facing university and an anchor institution embedded here in the north-east of England.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with so many different employers across the region to provide them with the skilled people they need to succeed and thrive.”