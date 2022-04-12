Cart

From education to employment
Meet the apprentice: Carl from Pandrol

April 12, 2022
0 Comments
FAB EPA2022

Global rail infrastructure specialist Pandrol are putting their apprentices in the spotlight as they aim to recognise the role of apprentices and their important work. Read on to find out about apprentice Carl’s story…

How long have you worked for Pandrol and where are you based?

I’ve worked for Pandrol for 4 years and I’m based out of New Jersey.

What does your role involve?

My role involves making modifications/improvements to components and parts using CADD software.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

I enjoy being given new challenges to advance my knowledge within engineering. I also enjoy knowing my work is valuable and appreciated.

Has anything surprised you?

One thing that has surprised me most is the amount of involvement the engineering team has in relation to supporting manufacturing.

What have you learnt since working with Pandrol?

I have learned throughout my time at Pandrol the fundamentals and general practices of engineering.

What do you like most about working for Pandrol?

There are many things I enjoy about Pandrol, however having a team that allows me to advance my knowledge and skills would have to be my favourite part of my work.

What are your future aspirations/plans?

My future aspirations and plans would be to further pursue my Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering to then be able to fully join the engineering workforce.

What do you like to do outside work?

Outside of work I enjoy playing golf, fishing, camping, and working on my car.

Find out more about Pandrol from its website here: https://www.pandrol.com/

