Apprentice wins Apprentice of the Year Award

Activate Apprenticeships is pleased to announce that one of its apprentices has won the Apprentice of the Year Award in the Thames Valley Business & Community Awards.

Aimee Empson, who is doing an Adult Care Worker Level 2 Apprenticeship at Fairfield Residential Home in Oxford, collected her award at a special ceremony on Friday 28 February, held at The Hilton in Reading.

This award recognises her immense effort, passion and dedication to the field of adult care and her success as an apprentice.

Aimee was inspired to work in Adult Care after helping her grandparents and seeing how happy it made them. She has carried this same aim into her apprenticeship.

In March, Aimee will progress to an Adult Care Worker Level 3 Apprenticeship at Fairfield Residential Home.

Aimee Empson, Adult Care Worker Level 2 Apprentice at Fairfield Residential Home, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to have won this award! It means so much to me and represents a significant milestone in my journey.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my managers, mentors and my Performance Coach for their unwavering support and guidance throughout my apprenticeship. Their encouragement and belief in my abilities have been invaluable.

“Being recognised in this way is truly humbling, and I feel incredibly honoured to receive this award. It’s a bit overwhelming, but I’m motivated to continue striving for excellence and to contribute positively in my field and look forward to starting my Level 3 apprenticeship in adult care.”

Jo Bennett, Assistant Manager at Fairfield Residential Home, said:

“Aimee joined Fairfield straight from school as an apprentice, nervous but eager to learn.

“We are so proud of her achievements. She has worked tirelessly to enhance her abilities, gain confidence and realise her potential.

“We cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award. Well done Aimee, you are a joy and credit to the home.”

Andrea Blackmore, Performance Coach at Activate Apprenticeships, said:

“I am absolutely delighted for Aimee on winning this award!

“It was an honour to be present, watching her accept this well-deserved recognition, and being part of her incredible journey.

“She has achieved so much in such a short time, and her dedication and hard work truly deserve all the praise.

“It has been a pleasure to support and watch her grow, and I look forward to continuing this journey with her as she embarks on her Level 3 Apprenticeship in Adult Care.”