Apprentices fired up after gaining awards during annual college ceremony

Top performing apprentices from across the region were celebrated during an annual awards ceremony hosted by Suffolk New College (@suffolknewcoll) this evening.

The occasion took place at Chefs’ Whites restaurant in Ipswich where all food was created and served by catering and hospitality students.

Nine apprentices who are studying on these programmes at the college picked up awards.

Out of the nine, one person was selected as the overall winner and this accolade went to Ellie Janney, 19, from Ipswich.

Ellie is studying on a level two at Suffolk New College and also won the childcare apprentice of the year award, as well as being chosen for the top gong.

On receiving childcare prize, Ellie, who works for Buzzbee Babes Nursey in Ipswich said;

“This (childcare) is what I love. To be recognised for it is absolutely amazing and makes all the hard work worthwhile. I think winning the award has made me proud of how far I have come and what I have achieved.”

In terms of winning the overall award Ellie added:

“I was very shocked and didn’t expect it. It means so much.”

Her mum Wendy said: “I hear how hard Ellie works and she thoroughly deserves it. I’m so proud of her.”

A citation was read out about Ellie during the awards and said:

“Ellie is an extremely passionate person and shows true commitment to helping our youngest children thrive.”

The master of ceremonies was the principal and CEO of Suffolk New College, Alan Pease. Alan said:

“These awards are always one of the highlights of the year. It is brilliant to be able to bring our students, staff and industry together to celebrate success during this event that is held during a national campaign to champion these brilliant qualifications. Well done to all of our winners.”

An overall runner up was also chosen and this went to Poppy Kirby, 20, from Terrington St Clement in Norfolk. Poppy also won the horticulture apprentice of the year prize.

This occasion took place during National Apprenticeship Week.

Suffolk New College that has campuses in Ipswich, Halesworth, Otley and Leiston currently supports around 750 apprentices and works with hundreds of businesses.

All winners who came from the counties of Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk received cash prizes, a trophy, a power bank charger and a pen.

The occasion was sponsored by EDF Energy and Sizewell C.

